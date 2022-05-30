Jada Pinkett-Smith and Amber Heard are considered the most toxic couples in Hollywood

In the last weeks Amber Heard and Jada Pinkett-Smith have starred in the most controversial headlines in the media and on social networks they earned the hatred of millions of users, as some say they are the toxic ones in Hollywood.

It should be noted that they earned the title of “the most toxic in Hollywood” after making known the conflicts that they have put their husbands through, on the one hand, one in a defamation trial against her and, on the other, an evident lack of support for her husband.

Amber Heard and Jada Pinkett-Smith are in the eye of the hurricane in social networks to be designated as “the most toxic women in Hollywood”.

From the cases of violence in which both actresses have been involved, they have earned the hatred of millions of social network users around the world, becoming the antithesis of feminism with its abuse positions against Johnny Depp and Will Smith.

On the other hand, the actors have received millions of signs of support on social networks, although they do not consider them blameless, they assure that they are victims of their physical and psychological abuse by their partners.

“Amber Heard and Jada Pinkett are two demons who came to the heart to destroy pure souls like Johnny Depp and Will Smith”, is what can be read in various messages on Twitter.

The Will Smith scandal at the 2022 Oscars

Let us remember that the Pinkett-Smith scandal began in the middle of oscar ceremony 2022when Will Smith came on stage and punched the comedian Chris Rock after making a joke against his wife Jada Pinkett’s baldness.

After what happened, the actor had to face the wave of comments as a result of his action, between those who supported and rejected him, and within this last group was his wife, who declared that she did not agree with his actions and that she had been an exaggeration. Moreover, along with that she has confessed that she “never wanted to marry him”.

“How toxic Jada is”, “Jada’s psychological abuse of Will is clear”, “poor Will in the hands of who came to fall”; “He needs help and urgently get out of that relationship”, “Jada cheats on him, humiliates him and he is still there, clearly there is abuse”, were some of the comments on social networks about what happened.

The trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

In the same situation is the actress Amber Heard, who is currently in the middle of a defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In 2016 Amber accused the actor of domestic violence, alleging physical and psychological abuse towards her. This made him lose big leading roles to Depp.

For his part, Johnny accuses her of having physically and verbally assaulted him on multiple occasions. Among which is once that in the middle of a fight he would have cut off part of her little finger and that, on another occasion, she would have defecated on the actor’s bed, which was the limit and cause of her divorce. .

For these reasons, thousands of social media users have labeled Amber Heard and Jada Pinkett as “the most toxic women in hollywood”.