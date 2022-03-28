Jada Pinkett Smith and other celebrities who have struggled with baldness

Massive hair loss is usually an unpopular problem among women, but that does not mean that it does not exist at all. And it is that even in the entertainment world you can see that alopecia is real. And just as the case of Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscar awards gala, other Hollywood actresses also suffer from this evil.

Despite the fact that several people knew of his condition, the comedian Chris Rock made Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness more evident by making a joke about it during the Academy Awards ceremony. However, this did not go unnoticed as Will Smith apparently hit out at the comedian to defend his wife’s name.

Jada Pinkett Smith

In 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she cut her hair because she experienced a “scary” moment in the shower where handfuls of her hair fell out. Over time, Pinkett realized she was suffering from alopecia and recently shared a video revealing how the disorder continues to progressand now it has left a faint line on the top of his head.

Pinkett continues to embrace her hair loss in a recent Instagram post, declaring, “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends. . . point!”. The actress has also been embracing her condition with super short haircuts like the shaved head look she wore to the 2022 Oscars.

Alyssa Milano

Unlike Jada Pinkett Smith, in August 2020, Alyssa Milano revealed on Instagram that she was suffering from hair loss as a result of a “long COVID”, which is described by several people who were infected by the first strain as a curious symptomatology full of side effects that manifest after several weeks.

In the short video posted on Instagram, Milano sat in front of a camera with wet hair and began combing her mane with a detangling brush. After each pass, Milano shows off the pieces of hair both on the brush and in her hand.

After sharing the final amount of hair she lost, Milano ended with a call for everyone watching to “wear a mask.”

Drake

In August 2021, a fan account on Instagram shared photos of the singer mocking the heart design in his hairline, comparing an older photo of the full heart to a more recent one showing only the top half of the shape. “That heart is stressed,” the user captioned the post.

But to everyone’s surprise, Drake jumped into the comments to defend his hairline, revealing that he previously had COVID and was dealing with hair loss as a result, a common residual effect of the virus that is due to a condition called telogen effluvium.

“I had a Covid that became rare, I had to start over. He’s coming back don’t worry,” the Canadian rapper wrote in the post.

Viola Davis

In 2014, Viola Davis revealed in an interview with the Vulture portal that she lost half of her hair due to alopecia areata. “I woke up one day and it looked like I had a mohawk. A large bald section on top of my head,” Davis said.

She realized that the condition was related to stress and has since worn her natural hair in a short but well-groomed style, also playing with wigs and other extensions as her condition is treated and she becomes more confident about her new look.

