Jada Pinkett-Smith broke her silence on the scandal at the Oscars

John Locher

Despite not being nominated or having been summoned to present any award, Jada Pinkett-Smith became one of the great protagonists of the latest installment of the oscars. A joke about her alopecia in the mouth of Chris Rock aroused the fury of the husband of the actress of the saga Matrix, Will Smithwho not only went on stage to slap him, but also asked him, in a very bad way and shouting, to stop talking about his wife.

Pinkett-Smith, 50, spoke about the condition that caused her to lose large amounts of hair in 2018, calling the experience “terrifying”.

Last December, meanwhile, she shared a post in which she was completely shaven. “Mom will have to cut her hair down to her scalp so no one thinks she had brain surgery or something. This alopecia and I are going to be friends… Period!”, she said. “I’ve been battling alopecia and all of a sudden, one day, look at this line here. Look at that,” she requested as she pointed to a scar-like portion of her scalp on which she has no hair. “She showed up like this and this is going to be a little harder to hide; so I thought I’d share it so they don’t ask me any questions.”

Although it seemed in that clip he seemed to be taking the subject in a very good mood, his testimony made it clear that it was difficult to accept what was happening to him. For this reason, her face was transformed after Rock, invited to present the Oscar for best documentary at the last Academy Awards, mentioned that the actress was ready to star in the second part of G.I. Jane, the film that in 1997 featured a shaved Demi Moore. What came next is already known: Smith’s violent reaction and a controversy that generated a tense climate during the rest of the ceremony.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith at the announcement that the actor was the winner of the Oscar. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

After Smith’s justification during his acceptance speech for the award for his work in King Richard: A Winning Familycame the apology.

Continue reading the story

“In any form, violence is poisonous and destructive. My behavior last night at the Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Being made fun of is part of this job, but a mockery of Jada’s medical condition It was more than I could take, and I reacted emotionally.” Smith later dedicates his words directly to Rock, adding, “I’d like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line, and I was wrong. I am ashamed of what I did and my actions are not consistent with the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

In another section of the extensive text, the protagonist of men in black He continued: “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, to the producers of the show, to everyone in attendance and to those who were watching it around the world. I would also like to apologize to the Williams family, and my family of king richard. I deeply regret that my behavior has tainted what would otherwise have been a beautiful journey for all of us.. I am still a ‘work in progress’. Sincerely Will.” The post came just an hour after other important news was known: the Academy’s decision to open a “formal investigation” of the facts and evaluate possible sanctions against Will Smith.

The truth is that many expected Pinkett-Smith to make a statement on the matter, and she finally did on Tuesday, albeit in a very brief way. “This is a time of healing, and I’m here for it,” the actress wrote on her Instagram account, without further ado.