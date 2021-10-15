Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 50 years giving herself “the full acceptance of myself”

Jada Pinkett Smith has come to the fateful 50 years. And to better celebrate this milestone she gave herself a special gift: “The full acceptance of myself”. She told it herself in the last episode of hers Red Table Talk, the format for Facebook Watch that since 2018 sees her sitting around a red table with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris. Also thanks to her confessions around that Red Table in recent years we have learned to know Jada Pinkett Smith not only as her wife of planetary star Will Smith and the mother of two children, Jaden, 22, and Willow, 20. But as a multi-faceted woman who has worked long and hard on herself to get to where she is today, at 50.

A long journey that began in Baltimore, where it is born on 18 September 1971, daughter of a nurse, Adrienne Banfield, and of a builder, Robsol. Since she was a girl she was very clear what her path would be: after graduating in theater, dance and choreography at the Baltimore School for the Arts, she decided to devote herself to an acting career. He participated in the sitcom All in college and in 1993 he also made his debut in the cinema with the film In the concrete jungle.

But it was an audition gone wrong to change her life, although not immediately. In 1990 Jada, aged 19, showed up on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for the role of the protagonist’s girlfriend, played by Will Smith. He did not get the part because it was considered too low, but the two quickly became friends. In an interview years later, Will will say that Jada wasn’t very impressed with his humor at first, but that the two had bonded thanks to a strong intellectual understanding. Their first date in Mexico, five years later. When he was still married to Sheree Fletcher. In 1997, after two years of engagement, Jada and Will get married on New Year’s Eve, in front of a hundred guests, at Cloisters Mansion in Baltimore. In 1998 the couple’s first child, Jaden, was born, followed in 2000 by Willow.

In the meantime, Jada’s career proceeds at full speed, including cult films such as Matrix And Collateral and tv series (Hawthorne And Gotham). But it is especially her marriage to Will Smith that makes the news. A union that over the years has attracted the most varied voices: they are together only for the children, they are a free couple, he is gay, and much more. In 2019, overwhelmed by the umpteenth rumor of impending divorce, they go so far as to specify that their union “has never been questioned”.

The worst period, Jada revealed, began when she turned 40: “I had a midlife crisis“, He admitted. At the time, quarrels between the spouses were on the agenda. “We did a lot of couples therapy», Said the actress. “And we came out more united than before.”

In July 2020, during an episode of her Red Table Talk, Jada comes to confess to Will that four years earlier, when they were practically separated at home, was in a relationship with singer August Alsina, from twenty-two years younger than her: “I wanted to feel good”. Smith, when confronted with his wife’s confession, was sympathetic: “We both made mistakes without being afraid of losing our family,” he said. On the other hand, according to many, he too, while already married to Jada, would have flirted with actresses known on the set.

The sometimes disarming honesty shown by Jada in recent years, the courage to admit mistakes and achievements with the same frankness, are part of the growth process she has decided to undertake. As she told herself to Entertainment Tonight, maturity gave her «a freedom that I did not have when I was young. I think as you get older, you really get to the point where you no longer care what people think. ‘

The recent choice of shaving one’s head, total acceptance of alopecia appeared in 2018. Always around the Red Table, facing the mother and daughter, in an episode entitled Body Confession, Jada admitted that accepting hair loss was not easy: “Taking care of my hair was a beautiful ritual. But then one day you discover you have no choice left“.

Loading... Advertisements

And so, after showing turbans on his head for years, that’s right at the age of 50 he made a drastic choice, shave to zero and no longer cover his head. Not the only change on the eve of this birthday. Last month the actress the Hindu goddess Mata Sita has been tattooed on her right arm, from the literary epic Ramayana. A deity that represents purity, love and sacrifice. And he did know that by the age of sixty he intends to have his entire arm covered with tattoos.

READ ALSO

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her past between alcohol and drugs: “I’m a walking miracle”

READ ALSO

The complicated, but very strong love between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

READ ALSO

If August Alsina Sings Betrayal (with Jada Pinkett Smith)