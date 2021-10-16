Jada Pinkett Smith confesses her past addictions to alcohol and drugs

“I am a walking miracle”. Jada Pinkett Smith, 49 years old, is defined by thinking of past alcohol and drug addictions of which he spoke without filters in an episode of his Red Table Talk. The wife of Will Smith admitted that already in high school he drank too much. When he started getting addicted to alcohol (“drinking red wine for me was like drinking water») Went further. To get high mixed alcohol, marijuana e ecstasy: «That was my cocktail. I thought: “If I take ecstasy, weed and alcohol at the same time I get high faster and it lasts longer”“. That mix had become the companion of all his (long) weekends: «From Thursday to Monday morning. Let me tell you, I was having a great time! », He admitted in front of his daughter Willow and his mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (who has a history of heroin addiction).

Jada went on like this for years, until it did she felt bad in 1996, on the set of The Nutty Professor: “I drunk three bottles of wine and I was made of bad quality ecstasy. I am fainted. When I recovered I told everyone that it was definitely due to an expired drug I had taken with the vitamins. Do you know what I’ve done? I still went to the set ». And since that day he has said goodbye to alcohol and drugs: “It was the last time“. Reflecting on her old habits, Jada confessed to being happy that his daughter Willow at twenty consumes “only” marijuana. “I’m glad you only do that because I, when I was your age, did everything.”

The actress and singer, who two years ago had also confessed to hers porn addiction (before meeting Will Smith), he said that today he only allows himself, from time to time, a glass of wine. And when he looks back on his old life, he truly feels “a walking miracle.”

READ ALSO

Sharon Stone, between the cheering for Italy and a new alleged toy-boy

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, her first child with her husband (number three) Colin Jost is on the way

READ ALSO

Robert Downey Sr., father of Robert Downey Jr.