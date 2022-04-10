Jada Pinkett Smith did not even want to marry Will Smith, video resurfaces where she confesses

The relationship of Jada Pinkett Y Will Smith It has become a topic of discussion since Will’s name has grabbed the headlines after he had a confrontation with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Now, an unearthed clip shows Jada saying that she really didn’t want to marry Will. She even admits to crying at her wedding. and before the ceremony that occurred on New Year’s Eve 1997.

“I was under so much pressureyou know, being a young actress, being young, I was kind of pregnant and not know what to dosaid Pinkett Smith, 50, in a fragment of his program “Red Table Talk”. “I never wanted to get married,” he said while chatting with his mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Will Smith and his daughter Willow.

“I cried all night because I didn’t want my life to change. I really didn’t want to get married.”she said and then remembered how her mother, who they call “Gammy”, forced her and Will to marry shortly after Jada became pregnant with Jaden.

“But my mother would tell me, ‘You have to get married,’ she’s so old-fashioned, and Will wanted a family. So I was like, ‘Okay, maybe that’s something I need to do,'” she said on her show’s episode.

Jada’s mother proceeded to admit, “I remember feeling very strong and wanting you guys to get married, but I don’t remember your rejection of the idea of ​​marriage.”

“The wedding was horrible. It was a disaster. Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant. She was not cooperative with anything, ”Banfield-Norris acknowledged, something Jada agreed with, as she later said:“ And she was so upset that she had to have a wedding. I was so mad I went crying down the fucking hallway. I cried all the way down the aisle.”

The video for “Red Table Talk” released in 2018, has now gone viral and is still available to watch on the show’s Facebook page.

It is subtitled, “Will Smith and Jada Pinkett reveal the truth behind their relationship, from the day they met to the moments of crisis in their marriage of more than 20 years.”

