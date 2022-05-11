Jada Pinkett Smith, in 2019: “I don’t call mine with Will marriage, we are a partnership”

JAdama Pinkett Smith returned to the public sphere on her Red Table Talk show, broadcast live on Facebook. The actress, presenter and businesswoman has attracted attention after the recent incident of Will Smith with Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The latest rumors point to a divorce between the marriage, which shows a fracture in the relationship. Already in 2018, Jada Pinkett he rated their relationship differently on his show.

On that occasion, Stephen Curry’s family (Golden State Warriors star and NBA MVP) was protagonist. The driver traveled to North Carolina. There he was able to chat with the player’s wife, Ayesha Curry and with the mother of this Sonya Curry.

Sonya, who was married to the former player Dell Curry (later they separated), he talked about his marriage, which came to exceed 30 years of marriage. As a result of that conversation, Jada Pinkett also opened up about her relationship with Will Smith.

“Did you know that I am 21 (years of marriage)?Jada revealed. To which Sonya replied, “You can do it. It’s possible.” An answer that caused laughter from the people involved in the conversation.

At that time, the relationship seemed to go through a sweet situation. But the presenter’s words resound at this moment: “We don’t really call it marriage anymore, we call it partnership“.

“We are life partners, we are at a different stage of our union. I know that unions go through many stages,” summed up Jada Pinkett. Precisely, the couple will be going through a really complicated period.