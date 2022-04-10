Jada Pinkett Smith is now “the tough face” of Will Smith’s controversial slap in the face of Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith is now “the hard face” of Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock during the Oscar Awards gala and that has generated a tsunami in the world of entertainment. The actor’s wife has left many “gazed” after a series of situations between them that generate strangeness.

Jada Pinkett found herself at the center of controversy at the most recent Oscars on March 27, when Chris Rock made an unfortunate or hurtful joke about her shaved head and her husband, Will Smith, came onstage to tip her off. A slap.

After the embarrassing moment never seen before at an award ceremony of this level, there has been talk of Pinkett’s relationship and struggle with alopecia. But in recent days details of her personal life and her controversial marital relationship with Smith are added.

While the veteran actor was admitted to a behavioral rehabilitation center, US Weekly magazine reviewed this week some statements from a source close to the couple who assures that Jada Pinkett believes her husband “exaggerated everything” and regrets that the situation will end in something “physical” between Will and Chris Rock.

“It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who exaggerated everything. He knows it, she knows it. They agree that he overreacted,” the source quoted by US Weekly said.

Since Friday, an October 22, 2018 video of Jada on “Red Table Talk” has gone viral. stating that she never wanted to marry Will Smith.

Jade claimed that on her wedding day, New Year’s Eve in 1997, she was “walking down the fucking aisle in tears.”

In the episode of “Red Table Talk” she was with Will Smith, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and repeatedly said that she never agreed to the formation of the marriage and that, until that moment, she still did not agree. be.

“I was under a lot of pressure, being a young actress and being pregnant,” Jada commented on that occasion.

She then added, “I didn’t know what to do, but the one thing I knew was that I never wanted to be married.”

In another audiovisual circulating these days, you can see the tense relationship between the two during a live broadcast on social networks in which she, according to the American heart press, is proof that she has exerted psychological pressure against her husband during their marriage. .

Even in the video in question, against Will’s will, she does not stop recording him in the middle of a discussion about open relationships in marriage. “Would you say that she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?” she asked him.

He would reply angrily, “I would say, don’t start filming me without asking me if you can film me.” – Oh my God. Esther, come help us again, please. I’m still dealing with nonsense. Would you say that she helped us heal the wounds that we caused ourselves?” Jada insisted as she continued to record the actor.

Will’s position was clear and he begged her to stop: “My social media presence is my bread and butter, okay? So you can’t just use me for social media and don’t, you know, don’t start rolling. I’m standing in my house. Don’t start rolling. Don’t…”

The American celebrity also remembers rumors that ran a few years ago about an alleged infidelity by Jada Pinkett with rapper August Alsina, a friend of her son, which led Will Smith to be the center of ridicule and memes even though his wife denied such extreme.

A week after the incident at the Oscar Awards gala, Will Smith entered a luxury rehabilitation clinic to be able to manage everything that is coming into his life after his slap to the comedian.

On Friday, the Hollywood Film Academy banned the best actor Oscar winner for his role in “King Richard” from attending the awards or any other organization event for 10 years.

+ A difficult life

Actress Jada Pinkett, who began her career in the 1990s, has been outspoken about the struggles in her life over the years.

Pinkett was born in 1971, in Baltimore, United States. Her mother was very young when she became pregnant with her.

“I knew my mom and dad had a very violent relationship from the beginning,” Pinkett said in 2018 on “Red Table Talk,” a show she shares with her daughter and her mom.

“She has a couple of scars on her body that I, as a child, was just curious about, like, ‘Oh, mommy, what’s that?'” she continued.

“She gave me a black eye once and I tried to hide it from mom, but she saw it,” said Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the actress’s mother, according to Entertainment Tonight online. And she also talked about the moment when she said enough is enough. “But I know when enough is enough and you have to get out of there. And I actually ran for my life,” she recounted.

Pinkett grew up in a Baltimore neighborhood called Park Heights. “When I think about who she was, living in Baltimore and what my ideas of survival were, and the kind of activities that I was involved in at thirteen years old… I was going to go to jail or I was going to see a grave. Those were my two options, because you get stuck in a mindset,” Pinkett told American Way, according to the US edition of the Huffington Post.

There she attended the Baltimore School for the Arts, whose halls she shared with the rapper Tupac Shakur, murdered in 1996, with whom she was friends.

Despite the difficulties, Pinkett is grateful to have grown up where she did.

“When I look at my adolescence and everything that happened there, I am so grateful for the adversity that I went through because when I came to Los Angeles it was a piece of cake,” Pinkett said in a Makers initiative video.

The actress moved to the city to pursue an acting career after studying for a year at the North Carolina School of Arts.

In 1991 her big break came in the series “A Different World”, which made her known. “It really put me on the map. It was the first role I ever had that provided me with the exposure that gave me the opportunities to star in movies,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

This title was followed by others in the nineties and two thousand such as “Menace II Society”, “The Nutty Professor”, “Return To Paradise”, “Ali”, “The Matrix Reloaded”, “The Matrix Revolutions”, “Collateral ” and “The Women”, among others. Already in the second decade of the new millennium, he was part of the cast of other projects such as “Magic Mike XXL”, “Bad Moms” and “Gotham”, among others.

He has also participated in the recent “The Matrix Resurrections”.

+ Addictions

Pinkett has spoken openly on different occasions about the difficulties she has been through and about aspects of her private life, such as the additions she faced.

“Look, I was a violent drunk too, That’s why I had to stop drinking, “he said in the episode, mentioned above, in which they talked about the sexist violence that his father exerted on his mother.

“I had my own addictions that I had to overcome,” he said in another quote from his show. “It made me realize that really cool people get stuck,” she added.

“When I was younger, I definitely think I had some kind of sex addiction, yes, that everything could be fixed with sex,” the actress was honest. “Then I became a gym addict.”

At another point in his life, he recounted, he realized he had a problem with alcohol consumption.

“I remember hitting rock bottom once when I was home alone and I had two bottles of wine and was going for a third,” she recalled. “And it was like, ‘Wait. Are you in this house alone going for your third bottle of wine? You may have a problem.”

In 2018, Pinkett went public that he had been diagnosed with alopecia, pathological hair loss or fall, a highly stigmatized condition in women.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban. Well, I’ve been having problems with hair loss, ”Pinkett then revealed on her show.

“It was scary when it started. She was in the shower one day and she had her hand full of hair and she was like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’” Pinkett recalled then. Willow [su hija] He made me do it because it was time to let him go, “he wrote in a photo published last year on a social network in which he showed himself with shaved hair, which he maintains to this day.

+ The family

Pinkett has been married since December 1997 to actor Will Smith, whom she met when she auditioned for “The Fresh Prince” in 1994.

In 1998, their first child together, Jaden, was born, second to Smith, who had another from a previous relationship. Two years later, her daughter Willow came into the world.

Their relationship has also come under scrutiny due to rumors of infidelity, separations and about the nature of their marriage.

In 2013, the actress wrote a post on a social network that began with the question open marriage? “This is how I am going to change my statement. Will and I can both do whatever we want, because we trust each other to do it. This doesn’t mean we have an open relationship, this means we have an adult relationship.”

In September 2021, Smith spoke about this in an interview with the US edition of GQ: “We have given each other trust and freedom, believing that each has to find their own way. And marriage cannot be a prison for us.”