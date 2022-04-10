Jada Pinkett Smith ‘never’ wanted to marry Will and cried in ‘horrible’ marriage

The “Matrix” actress, now on the spit of Chris Rock’s infamous fight with Will Smith at the Oscars and the Academy’s decision on Friday ban it in the ceremony for 10 yearsadmitted to “crying down the fucking aisle” before sealing the union with the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star on New Year’s Eve in 1997.

“I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was kind of pregnant and I didn’t know what to do,” Pinkett Smith, 50, said in a newly exhumed excerpt from her Facebook series “Red Table Talk.” ”.

“I never wanted to get married.”

August Alsina had an affair with Jada and now he will soon release his book where he addresses the subject

In the 2018 clip, which has resurfaced amid renewed controversy surrounding her “entanglement” with 29-year-old R&B singer August Alsina, Pinkett Smith candidly reminisces about her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norrisalso known as “Gammy”, 68, forcing her and Smith to marry after becoming pregnant with their first child together, Jaden, now 23.

“I really didn’t want to get married,” Pinkett Smith reiterated as she sat around the circular table with her mother, Smith, 53, and daughter Willow, 21.

“We only got married because Gammy was crying,” Smith informed Willow with a laugh.

“It was almost as if Gammy said, ‘You have to get married, so let’s talk about the wedding,'” Pinkett Smith said, prompting Banfield-Norris to confess: “I remember feeling very strong and wishing you guys would get married. .”

The “Girls Trip” star’s mother was just 18 when she became pregnant with Pinkett Smith and briefly married her father, Robsol Pinkett Jr.

“Memory [querer que tú y Will se casaran], but I don’t recall your rejection of the idea of ​​marriage,” Banfield-Norris added. “I remember the rejection of the idea of ​​a party but not of a marriage.”

Pinkett Smith later recalled being bullied into submitting to the Big Day.

“And now Gammy has gone off with Will, crying ‘I don’t want a wedding,’ and now they’re forcing me to have a wedding,” she said. “I just wanted the two of us to be on a mountain because I was like, ‘This is serious business.'”

Jada and Will were married at the Gothic-style Cloisters Castle in a suburb of their hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. And, despite its picturesque location, Pinkett Smith and her mother acknowledged that it was less than stellar.

“The wedding was horrible”Banfield-Norris acknowledged. “It was a disaster. Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant… She was not cooperative with anything.”

Laughing, Pinkett Smith agreed, saying, “And I was so upset that I had to get married. She was so mad I went crying down the fucking hallway. I cried all the way down the aisle.”

By contrast, Smith, who won his first Oscar in March for a masterful portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, 80-year-old Richard Williams, in the feature film “King Richard,” he was really excited on his wedding day.

“There wasn’t a day in my life that I wanted more than to be married and have a family,” he said during the episode. “Since I was literally 5 years old, I imagined what my family would be like.”

Despite Pinkett Smith’s visceral dislike of their nuptials, she and Smith eventually agreed that marrying was, in fact, “the right move”.

And Banfield-Norris apologized for not respecting her daughter’s protest about a wedding and for being “selfish” in insisting on a lavish ceremony, since Pinkett Smith is her only child.

Resurfaced “Red Table Talk” Tape Coming Immediately after more images excavated from the couple’s rocky recent past.

According to an Instagram Live clip from 2019, Smith apparently upset he reprimanded his wife for broadcasting it on social media without his prior consent.

“Don’t start filming me without asking me,” Smith said in response to Pinkett Smith showing her face on camera as she asked, “Would you say [la terapeuta Esther Perel] Has it been instrumental in you and in redefining our relationship?”

And when the actress dismissed her husband’s upset as “nonsense,” Smith retorted, “My social media presence is my bread and butter. So you can’t just use me for social media. Don’t just start recording; I am standing in my house. Don’t start recording.

As of yet, neither Will nor Jada Pinkett Smith have publicly commented on the resurfaced videos.