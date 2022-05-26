Jada Pinkett Smith once told Will Smith to stop fantasizing about celebrities he knew

Even celebrities like Will Smith have celebrity crushes. The bad boys The actor once talked about daydreaming about some of Hollywood’s most prolific female superstars. But her wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, would only let her husband fantasize about celebrities she didn’t know about.

This presented a problem whenever Smith worked with one of his favorite celebrities.

Will Smith dreamed of having a harem of women

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

There was a moment in time when the Hitch The actor not only fantasized about being with a celebrity but with a group of them. The megastar racked up fantasies in his head where he had a list of the biggest stars in Hollywood. It was an idea he once explained to his intimacy coach.

“I don’t know where I saw it or some shit when I was a teenager, but the idea of ​​traveling with 20 women that I loved and cared for and all that, it seemed like a great idea to me,” Smith said. once explained to GQ. “And then after we played a little bit, I thought, ‘That would be horrible. That would be horrible. I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable he is?’”

He went on to share how he envisioned Oscar winner Halle Berry in some of those fantasies.

“What she was doing was essentially clearing my mind, letting her know that it was okay to be me and be who I was. It was fine to think that Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person to be married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins,” Smith added.

Will Smith could only fantasize about celebrities he didn’t know

Being very open with his wife, Jada Pinkett was well aware of Smith’s celebrity crushes. Jada Pinkett had no problem with the superstar dreaming of being with other women. But she made it clear that she could only do it under one condition.

“Part of the deal is that they can’t be women I know,” she explained to Mirror (via Free Public Library). “They have to be women from a distance, so as soon as I meet them, I have to give them up.”

This meant that she was allowed to go on fantasy dates with the likes of Mel B, Alicia Keys, and Beyonce. But he could no longer fantasize about Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek or Rosario Dawson. Smith worked with Hayek on wild wild westand co-starred with Dawson in Men in Black II.

“I guess I really like Latin women,” he joked.

Jada Pinkett Smith once had a crush on Dwayne Johnson

However, Will Smith wasn’t the only celebrity crush. Speaking to Tu Tango, the Gotham city The actor shared that he had his own list of fantasies. At the same time, he also confirmed her husband’s.

“For me, it used to be The Rock, but I don’t have any new ones. For Will, it was Salma Hayek and then Beyoncé for a while,” she said.

Although she may not have wanted her husband to fantasize about the women he worked with, she did not mind Smith participating in love scenes. In fact, they even talked about her on-screen romance.

“Alicia [AliciaBraga, Smith’s costar in the 2007 film I Am Legend] she was the first person Will had kissed in a long time. He was like, ‘It was so weird. It’s been 10 years since I kissed someone outside of you like that!’ But it’s not bad at all. Trust me, I’ve kissed tons of guys on screen,” said Jada Pinkett.

