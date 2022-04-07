Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about Will Smith’s slap

Almost 11 days have passed since the most recent edition of the Oscars, the day in which spectators from all over the world witnessed live the reaction of actor Will Smith, when he got on stage to slap Chris Rock, when he mocked Jada Pinkett Smithwife of the mentioned actor.

Since then, the Motion Picture Academy has spoken out, Smith has given up the Oscars, two of his movies have been cancelled, and Chris Rock has doubled his show sales.

Now, Jada has “broken the silence”, after making some statements by the actress known by the US Weekly portal:

“I am not one of those women who needs protection. He didn’t need to do what he did, he didn’t need protection. I am not a timid woman, I am a strong woman, a stubborn woman who can fight her own battles, but I will stand by her side.”

Likewise, the news was released that Will entered a rehabilitation clinic of his own free will, a Hollywood source informed ‘The Sun’ that the 53-year-old actor was admitted to begin “receiving help to deal with the stress” after his controversy at the awards.

“Will Smith is very affected by what happened. He will receive help in this rehabilitation clinic to deal with the stress and anxiety generated by the Oscars 2022,” said the outlet.

Smith’s spore also said she wishes things hadn’t gotten “physical,” but says she’s not mad at her husband.

“It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who overreacted,” he said.

Jada Pinkett’s statements were offered through her representative, as reported U.S. Weekly.