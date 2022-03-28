Jada Pinkett Smith, Robert Pattinson, Keira Knightley and other artists who also have alopecia or suffer from hair loss | photos | shows

Jada Pinkett It has become the center of attention due to an unfortunate situation that occurred at the last edition of the Oscar Awards. Host Chris Rock made fun of her by referring to her shaved head without taking into account that he decided to change her appearance because she has been suffering from alopecia for several years. Her ill-advised comment caused the violent reaction of her husband Will Smith.

Alopecia is a term that refers to partial or total hair loss in men and women. It can also occur in other areas of the body, such as the eyebrows, beard and armpits. The condition can be caused by hormonal disorders, stress, genetic causes, medication use, or even skin diseases.

Although the famous host is one of the artists who has focused the most on making this medical problem visible, she is not the only Hollywood star who has been affected by the decrease in hair density.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett first spoke about her condition in 2018 during her talk show “Red table talk.” On that occasion, she referred to the fear and insecurity she felt when she saw her hair in the shower.

“It was one of those times in my life where I have literally shaken with fear. That is why I cut my hair and continue to do so,” she revealed.

Some time later, she revealed that one of the people who encouraged her to shave her head was her daughter Willow Smith. “It was time to let go,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Jada Pinkett Smith is a famous Hollywood star. Photo: Instagram

Viola Davis

the famous actress Viola Davis he began to suffer the ravages of alopecia areata at the age of 28 and when his career was about to take off. After realizing that the condition was caused by stress, she opted to wear wigs; however, she later decided to accept herself.

“I was so desperate for people to think I was beautiful. She had to free me from that feeling at some point, ”she said in an interview with the Vulture portal.

Viola Davis has won multiple awards. Photo: Instagram

Keira Knightley

Unlike other artists, the case of Keira Knightley It was not caused by hormonal problems or stress, but by the constant changes of hairstyles and dyes to which he had to undergo to interpret various roles. “I painted my hair every color imaginable for different movies. It got so bad my hair started falling out,” he told InStyle.

Due to this consequence, she had to cover her scalp with wigs for 5 years, but she managed to make her hair healthy after getting pregnant in 2015.

Keira Knightley is recognized for various roles. Photo: Instagram

selma blair

selma blair She is another of the interpreters who decided to shave her hair for a long time to counteract alopecia. The actress suffered from this condition as a hormonal symptom after giving birth to her son Arthur in 2011.

“It’s not glamorous, but it’s true. I need to take longer showers to collect all the hair that falls out so I don’t clog the drain. Why don’t actresses talk about it?” she told People magazine.

Selma Blair suffered from alopecia. Photo: Instagram

Elton John

Elton John he also has alopecia. According to him in a conversation with driver Graham Norton, he tried everything to get his hair back. Although he underwent hair treatment, transplants and even took medication; however, nothing helped him, so he decided to use other methods.

“Yes, I’m bald, but I don’t like it, so I wear a toupee,” he said in that 2019 interview.

Elton John has dealt with alopecia for years. Photo: Instagram

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson She also developed noticeable hair loss after going through various makeovers and bleaching. His alopecia reached such a point that in some photographs he can be seen with large holes in the ends of his head.

Robert Pattison plays Batman in his latest version. Photo: Instagram

Anthony Carrigan

The star of the series “Gotham” tried to hide the alopecia for much of his life and his career in the industry. However, he managed to find in his role as Victor Zsasz a reason to finally shave his head and has been wearing that look permanently ever since.

“The most important thing was that it felt good not to have to hide anymore, to be who I am and feel very good doing it. I like the way I look and that took a lot of work,” he said. Anthony Carrigan in an interview with Buzzfeed.