Jada Pinkett Smith says she ‘never’ wanted to marry Will Smith

The controversy in the Smith family continues. This Friday the Film Academy announced that Will Smith He has been banned for ten years from any Film Academy event after he slapped actor and comedian Chris Rock in the middle of the ceremony.

Now, Jada Pinkett Smith She is in the spotlight for some statements where she leaves her husband in a bad light again. The “Matrix” actress revealed that “never” wanted to marry Will and that “I cry” at a wedding qualified as “awful”.

The American newspaper The New York Post revealed this information. According to the media, the mother of the actor’s children claimed to have “cried down the fucking hallway” before marrying the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star on New Year’s Eve in 1997.

“I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was kind of pregnant and I didn’t know what to do,” said Pinkett Smith, 50, in an excerpt that has surfaced on her Facebook show. “Red Table Talk” where he speaks openly about everything related to his life and that of his family. “I never wanted to get married,” she confessed.

In a video from 2018which has resurfaced in the midst of a renewed controversy Regarding her “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina, 29, Pinkett Smith candidly recalls her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norrisalso known as “Gammy”, 68, “forced” her and Smith to marry after becoming pregnant with their first child together, jadennow 23 years old.

“I really didn’t want to get married”Pinkett Smith reiterated sitting around the circular table with her mother, Smith, 53, and her daughter Willow, 21.

“We only got married because Gammy was crying,” she informed Willow with a laugh.

“It was almost as if Gammy said, ‘You have to get married, so let’s talk about the wedding,'” Pinkett Smith said, prompting Banfield-Norris to confess: “I remember feeling very strong and wishing you guys would get married”.

The NY Post reviews that today’s grandmother was only 18 years old when she became pregnant with Jada Pinkett Smith and briefly married her father, Robsol Pinkett Jr.

“Memory [querer que tú y Will se casaran] but I don’t remember your rejection of the idea of ​​marriage”added Banfield-Norris, Jada’s mother.

“Awful” Wedding

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/08/a-person-with-a-baby-in-her-arms-a6555a86.jpg Jada Pinkett and Will Smith during their wedding in 1997. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

the mother-in-law of Will Smith he acknowledged that “it was a horrible wedding”.

Jada and Will were married at the Gothic-style Cloisters Castle in a suburb of their hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

“The wedding was horrible,” Banfield-Norris acknowledged. “It was a disaster. Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant… She was not cooperative with anything.”

Laughing, Pinkett Smith agreed, saying, “And I was so upset that I had to get married. She was so mad I went crying down the fucking hallway. I cried all the way down the aisle.”

Instead, the actor who won the first Oscar for the film “King Richards” about the life of the father of Venus and Serena Williams, was really excited on his wedding day.

“There wasn’t a day in my life that I wanted more than to be married and have a family,” he said. Will Smith during the episode. “Since I was literally 5 years old, I imagined what my family would be like.”

It has been a controversial week for the actress, as US Weekly magazine has echoed the statements of a source very close to the couple who assures that she believes that her husband “exaggerated everything” and regrets that the situation will end in something “physical” between Will and Chris Rock. “It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who exaggerated everything. He knows it, she knows it. They agree that he overreacted,” the source said.