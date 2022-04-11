Jada Pinkett Smith says Will Smith overreacted with the slap

In an interview with American Weekly, Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards, after the comedian made a joke about the actress’s alopecia. He guaranteed that she did not ask her husband to defend her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

“I never said I needed protection. It was in the heat of the action and he was the one who exaggerated, but I did not do it and I would not do it in any way, “ assured the actress, commenting that she did not need that “gesture” of the winner for Best Actor for “King Richard”.

These statements come after a video in which Pinkett is seen letting out a laugh after slapping Rock, while no one in the audience knew what was happening. However, the actress’s discomfort was notable when the comedian mentioned the joke in which he compared her to the character GI Jane.

This Friday, April 8, 2022, The Academy announced that Will Smith will not be able to attend any event of the organization for a decade. This was announced after the actor resigned from the organization and decided to enter rehab to manage stress.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s only statement after the incident has been a one-sentence Instagram post that reads: “It’s a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

You may also be interested in:

“Will Smith will be admitted!” because of the stress that he lives after the slap to Chris Rock

–Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend reappears, premiering a song about her

–VIDEO: Jada Pinkett is exhibited for making fun of the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock