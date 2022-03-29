Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out for the first time after controversy at the Oscars

Will Smith punches Chris Rock at the Oscars 1:58

(CNN) — Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out for the first time since the controversy at the Oscars in which her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for joking about her.

“This is a season of healing and I’m here for that,” Pinkett Smith said.

The “Matrix” star has been at the center of controversy since Rock, during his Academy Awards performance on Sunday, joked about his shaved head.

“Jada, I love you, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it,” Rock said.

In the movie “GI Jane”, the star Demi Moore shaves her head.

Will Smith took offense to the joke as Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss due to alopecia.

Smith ran up on stage and slapped Rock across the face, before returning to his seat and yelling at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Smith issued an apology to Rock on Monday in a statement posted on social media.