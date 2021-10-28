Jada Pinkett Smith talks about her sex life with Will Smith: “It’s a trap”

Jada Pinkett Smith is an open book about her relationship with Will Smith, so much so that she confessed to Gwyneth Paltrow some secrets regarding her sex life with her husband.

On Wednesday, on her Red Table Talk program, host and actress Jada Pinkett Smith was joining her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, and Gwyneth Paltrow to discuss how to maintain a healthy relationship with your partner and get them to know each other. always mutual desires. The star confessed to the difficulties she often faces in sexual intercourse with Will Smith:

“It’s hard. What Will and I talk a lot about is travel. We started this adventure very young, you know, at 22. You always expect your partner to know what you want, especially when it comes to sex. You think ‘ Well you love me, you should know. If you love me you should read my thoughts’ It’s actually a big trap. “.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who created the Netflix Sex, Love & Goop program about sex, replied: “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and you feel crushed.”.

Jada Pinkett Smith agreed with the Sliding Doors star, stating that she really feels in trouble at times but tries, to keep the relationship as strong as she can: “Crushed yes. Tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of that, I know I have to be responsible for doing the same … I really try!”

Although Will Smith’s wife opened up so much about Red Table Talk, she then insisted on Twitter that she and her husband have never had any problems in the bedroom, even though we know the two have had in this article.