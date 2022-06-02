Jada Pinkett Smith talks about what happened at the Oscars with Will Smith and Chris Rock

Los Angeles, USA

Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband’s Oscar night blowout into a teachable moment about alopecia areata, the hair loss disorder that affects her and millions of others and can, in some cases, affect the senses. identity of a person.

“Given what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” he said. Pinkett Smith on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk.”

The actress said she chose to use “this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition” and what it is. Her guests included the mother of a 12-year-old girl, Rio Allred, who was bullied by her hair loss and died by suicide, and a doctor who explained the different types of disorders.

Before broaching the subject, Pinkett Smith addressed the events at the Academy Awards on March 27. she and her husband Will Smithnominated for best actor, were in the audience as host Chris Rock joked at Pinkett Smith’s expense.

“Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it,” said Rock. Pinkett Smithwho has spoken publicly about his alopecia, had a heavily shaved head similar to Demi Moore’s in the 1997 film.

Smith walked from his front row seat to the stage and slapped Rock, surprising the comedian and the public. Smith, who returned to his seat and later accepted the Oscar for “King Richard,” later apologized to Rock, but was banned by the film academy from attending the ceremony for 10 years.

“Now, on the night of the Oscars, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent and capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith said on “Red Table Talk” in an oblique reference to Smith. and Rock. “The state of the world today, we need both of you, and we all need each other more than ever.

“Until then, Will and I will continue to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years, and that is continue to work out this thing called life together,” he said. Pinkett Smithwho had previously addressed the incident in a short Instagram post that read “This is a season of healing and I’m here for it.”

The actress (“Girls Trip,” “Matrix” movies), who hosts the Facebook Watch talk show with her daughter, Willow, and Adrienne Banfield Norris, her mother, said millions of people live with alopecia and what she he called the “shame” that surrounds him. The condition, particularly for black women, can affect a person’s perception of themselves and force them to frequently confront others’ perceptions of beauty, hair, race, and culture.

Rio’s mother, Nicole Ball, recounted the impact of the oscars incidentwhich occurred less than two weeks after her daughter’s death.

“What is the universe doing right now? This is crazy,’” Ball recalled thinking. “People are going to be searching on Google, ‘Do youwhat is alopecia….What is this that we have never heard of?’ It is not a joke.”

According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, the disorder affects up to 6.8 million people in the United States of any age, gender, and ethnic group, and symptoms can vary.

“I think the part that makes it hard for me is that it comes and goes. You’re going through a spell of something and you have to shave your head,” he said. Pinkett Smith.