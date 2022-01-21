Jada Pinkett Smith, the unfiltered video to show alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith , 50, has been suffering from alopecia for a long time. The actress first talked about it in 2018, answering a question from an interviewer who asked her why she wore turbans so frequently. “ I have a hair loss problem “said Will Smith’s wife, and from that moment she decided to share living with the disease with her fans.” I have to shave up to the scalp, otherwise it looks like I had surgery on my head or something. I believe me and this alopecia we will become friends . Point “he explained now on Instagram, showing his head without hair in a video. The 50-year-old explained how it is not easy to accept this disease, especially for a woman.” One day, suddenly, I had to face this problem. That it was impossible to hide like this I decided to share it with all. On the bald areas I can put rhinestones or crowns. At this point, I learned to smile at us above, also because there are no other alternatives “declared the actress, who we will see in Matrix Resurrections, in theaters from January 1, 2022.

Jada Pinkett Smith, full acceptance of the 50th birthday

On September 18 Jada celebrated 50 years. For the occasion she decided to treat herself to “The full acceptance of myself”, as revealed by the actress herself in the last episode of her Red Table Talk, the format for Facebook Watch that since 2018 sees her sitting around a red table with the daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris. Regarding the story with Will Smith, the actress said she experienced the worst period when she turned 40: “I had a midlife crisis” He admitted. “We did a lot of couples therapy. And we came out more united than before ”he confessed. In July 2020, during an episode of the Red Table Talk, Jada she revealed to her husband to have had a relationship, four years before, with the singer August Alsina, twenty-two years her junior: “I wanted to feel good”. The companion was sympathetic: “We both made mistakes without being afraid of losing our family.” Moreover, the actor admitted that he does not have an exclusive relationship with his wife. “The experiences, the freedoms we have given to each other and unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love,” he told GQ, confirming that have an “open” marriage. “That’s not what matters, at least within our couple. For us, the important thing is to give each other trust and freedom. Because marriage can’t be a prison,” Will Smith told GQ.