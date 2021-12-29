Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife breaks the silence about his illness: “I shave to the scalp, I have alopecia”

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks the silence on the disease that struck her a few years ago. At 50, the wife of Will Smith has to deal with thealopecia, a autoimmune disease which leads to hair loss and their total disappearance. “I saw the hair in the shower, I was left with a lock in my hand, and I was afraid of going bald. It was one of those moments in life where I really shivered with fear. For this reason I continued to cut the hair that previously were the protagonists of one of my beauty rituals “, he had told in 2018 live on his Facebook profile, revealing his illness for the first time.

Today he found the courage to show himself for the first time with his head shaved, in this video posted on his Instagram profile: “I shaved to my scalp, otherwise it looks like she had surgery on her head or something. I really believe that alopecia and I will become friends. At this point I can only laugh at it, ”he says, pointing to his head. “Better tell you so you know and you won’t think I had my brain operated on or something like that”. On the new bald areas – he explains again showing a line in the center of the head – he will put rhinestones or decorative crowns, giving a great example of strength and positivity, because “the smile is fundamental”.