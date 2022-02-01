Jada Pinkett Smith with Queen Latifah in “The Equalizer”

After 2017’s “Girls Trip” Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah will return to work together on CBS’s “The Equalizer”. The two performers also appeared together in “Set It Off” (2016) and “The Secret Life of Bees” (2008).

Reunion for Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah

A new role for Jada Pinkett Smith who will guest star on the series “The Equalizer” in the role of Jessi Cook, a thief who owes her mastery to the photographic memory with which she is gifted. In addition to being brilliant and the best at what she does, she is also devious and unpredictable. Briefly recruited by the CIA for her skills, Jessie Cook served a mission alongside Robyn McCallresulting in very fun scenes to watch.

“The Equalizer” is a reinterpretation of the classic series “An executioner in New York”, which aired from 1985 to 1989 starring Edward Woodward as Robert McCall. In this new version, Queen Latifah plays the role of Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious past who uses her vast skills as a former CIA agent to help those who have nowhere else to turn. McCall presents herself to most as a single mother who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and advocate of the oppressed, tenacious in her quest for personal redemption.

In addition to Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” also stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Executive producers include Andrew W. Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Queen Latifah, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Shakim Compere and Joseph C. Wilson.

The latest commitments of the actress

Jada Pinkett Smith recently reprized the role of Niobe in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” after appearing in the second and third installments of the science fiction franchise, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions”. On television, she is featured on Fox’s “Gotham” and TNT’s “Hawthorne”. She recently signed on to star in “Redd Zone,” a new Netflix drama from Emmy-nominated screenwriter Kristin Layne Tucker, Academy Award-winning director Matthew A. Cherry and Westbrook Studios, the company she founded with husband Will. Smith.

The series airs in Italy on Sky Investigation.

Roberta Rosella

01/02/2022