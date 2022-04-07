Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover releases new single addressing their romance

It’s been a rough couple of days Will Smith and his family since he attended the last edition of the Oscars. Although he won the gold statuette for Best Actor for his performance in “King Richard” at the prestigious show, it was riddled with controversy when he ended up punching Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett.

According to The Sun, this would have overwhelmed him and to cope with the high levels of stress that the situation has caused him, he would have decided to enter a luxurious rehabilitation clinic, however, Will faces more humiliation in the midst of the drama.

Now the famous protagonist of ‘I Am Legend’ is seeing how one of the most unpleasant episodes of his life that he thought was closed forever is reopened: the one that refers to the extramarital relationship that Jada had with the rapper August Alsina around 2015.

The aforementioned musician has chosen precisely this very complicated moment, in which Will is dealing with the cancellation of many of his projects, to release a new single titled ‘Shake the world’ that would be inspired by his story with Jada.

In the song, the musician admits that he hoped there would be repercussions. “after messing with everyone’s favorite”, in a clear allusion to the scandal that caused the coming to light of his old romance.

“Heard I got canceled / Well, let’s not talk about it / Red dot on my back, I became a target / I’m flawed / but I’m perfect. That is what makes me August”, adds Alsina throughout the letter that is probably due to the reaction he had when Jada confessed her affair on her show ‘Red Table Talk’, in July 2020.

Pinkett had claimed at the time that The deception happened at a time when their marriage was in crisis, saying that they were “basically separated”.

The shocking revelation came after both Will and Jada denied claims made by August, who was 23 at the time of the affair.

“We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you figure out how to make yourself happy and I’m going to figure out how to make myself happy. From then on, with the passage of time, I got into a different mess with August”, confessed the actress, 50 years old.

Jada went on to explain that she had met August through her son Jaden and that she was really impressed with him: “And it all started with him just needing help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state,” she said.

Pinkett initially described her relationship with Alsina as a mess, but Will Smith narrowed it down to a relationship, which she immediately accepted. Later, both agreed that their marriage was almost broken at that timebut ended by clarifying that “we will love each other no matter what happens.”

