Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover signed a millionaire agreement to reveal details of their relationship

James11 hours ago
After the slap to Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars galahis later resign from the academy and his admission to a rehabilitation clinic due to acute stress and anxietynow Will Smith faces a new threat: August Alsina.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover signed a millionaire agreement to reveal details of his relationship with the actress in a juicy book in which he promises to tell, too, his face-to-face confrontation with the actor once the relationship was made public.

