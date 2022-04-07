Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover signed a millionaire agreement to reveal details of their relationship

After the slap to Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars galahis later resign from the academy and his admission to a rehabilitation clinic due to acute stress and anxietynow Will Smith faces a new threat: August Alsina.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover signed a millionaire agreement to reveal details of his relationship with the actress in a juicy book in which he promises to tell, too, his face-to-face confrontation with the actor once the relationship was made public.

“In addition to talking about their relationship at the time, August wants to talk about the consequences of going public and how it affected him personally and in his career. He knows that there are many people fascinated by his story and he is happy to tell it.said one source close to the young singer to the newspaper The Sunwho picked up the news.

The news of their affair was confirmed by Jada herself in July 2020 on her program “Red Table Talk”where sat her husband down to tell him the whole truth. The image of the actor dislocated and about to crywent around the whole world and many of his fans were worried about him and they told him to split up.

After a lot of work in couples therapy and talks for two, Will and Jada were able to revive their marriage and forgive the old wounds from the past what, today August threatens to reopen.

For its part, Alsina speaks today through her songsWhat “Shake the World”in which makes his position very clear in the face of Hollywood censorship against him. “I heard they canceled me. Well, let’s not talk about that. Red dot on my back, I became a target. AND I’m flawed but flawless, that’s what makes me August“, wrote.

