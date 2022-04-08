Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover swings… Kim Kardashian explains why it works with Pete Davidson…

April 6, 2022

Shawn Mendes will always love Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up, but the singer will “always” love his ex. In any case, this is what he confided during the show On Air with Ryan Seacrestreferring to their breakup.

“In many ways, a breakup can be a blessing. It can show us that we are strong enough to handle it, which is necessary, “he explains, before adding that he” loved Camila for so many years, that will never change “.

Kim Kardashian explains why it works with Pete Davidson

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover wrote a song about their relationship

While the whole world is focused on Will Smith and the slap he inflicted on Chris Rock after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia, the latter’s lover seems to have joined the dance… in song!

August Alsina released a new song, Shake The World, this Tuesday, in which he seems to evoke the turmoil caused by his relationship with the actress while she was married to Will Smith. He sings of having “become a target”, having been “canceled” and having a “red dot on his back”, which is seen as a reference to the comedian’s show, Red Table Talk. It is also during his show on Facebook that the couple of stars had evoked their rather free relationship, the jealousy of Will Smith and confirmed the past romance of Jada Pinkett Smith with August Alsina.