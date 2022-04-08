Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover swings… Kim Kardashian explains why it works with Pete Davidson…

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

April 6, 2022

Shawn Mendes will always love Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up, but the singer will “always” love his ex. In any case, this is what he confided during the show On Air with Ryan Seacrestreferring to their breakup.

“In many ways, a breakup can be a blessing. It can show us that we are strong enough to handle it, which is necessary, “he explains, before adding that he” loved Camila for so many years, that will never change “.

Kim Kardashian explains why it works with Pete Davidson

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover wrote a song about their relationship

While the whole world is focused on Will Smith and the slap he inflicted on Chris Rock after a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia, the latter’s lover seems to have joined the dance… in song!

August Alsina released a new song, Shake The World, this Tuesday, in which he seems to evoke the turmoil caused by his relationship with the actress while she was married to Will Smith. He sings of having “become a target”, having been “canceled” and having a “red dot on his back”, which is seen as a reference to the comedian’s show, Red Table Talk. It is also during his show on Facebook that the couple of stars had evoked their rather free relationship, the jealousy of Will Smith and confirmed the past romance of Jada Pinkett Smith with August Alsina.

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Céline Dion with drawn features but combative: she finally reappears!

1 min ago

Lincoln Palomeque and Carolina Cruz, family: how many children do they have and what are their names | Age | Colombian Celebrities | nnda nnlt | FAME

9 mins ago

The strange message from Megan Fox that raises suspicion of pregnancy

11 mins ago

Chris Brown’s Romantic History: From Rihanna to Ammika Harris and Diamond Brown – Up News Info

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button