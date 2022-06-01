Jada Pinkett speaks out about her husband’s slap to Chris Rock

The host of the talk show “Red Table Talk”, Jada Pinkettspoke this Wednesday for the first time about the incident in which her husband, the famous actor Will Smithsurprised the presenter of the Oscars, Chris Rockwith a slap after he made a suggestive comment about her shaved head image.

The expressions were framed by the discussion of the topic of alopecia – a condition that Pinkett faces – and which began today a new season of the interview space on Facebook.

“This is a really important ‘red table talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have approached me with their stories,” said the presenter, according to the digital version of Variety magazine. “I’m taking this time to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and educate people about what alopecia really is.”

Of the slap in the face that cost Smith a 10-year suspension from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, he said bluntly: “Now, on Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two smart and capable men have a chance to heal, talk about this and reconcile. The state of the world today needs both of you. And we all need each other more than ever”.

He said goodbye with expressions that seem to silence the rumors of a possible separation of the marriage.

“Until then, Will and I continue to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that is continue to discover this thing called life together. Thank you”, she waved her off.

Chris Rock has not spoken publicly about the incident, although he has made slight references during his stand up comedy tour.