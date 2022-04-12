Jada Pinkett stirs up the scandal: “They forced me to marry Will Smith”

ANDthe marriage between Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith It had already been a source of scandal a few months ago when the actress admitted being unfaithful to her husband during a period of separation. However, as a result of the slap that Will gave actor Chris Rock, a series of statements emerged that speak of a bad relationship for both since the marriage began.

The reaction of the actress after the Oscar ceremony was to condemn the aggression committed by her husband. This episode led the press to review the material about the couple and a video from 2018 emerged, where Pinkett Smith stated that from the beginning I didn’t want this relationship and that she would have been forced to marry Will Smith because she was pregnant.

The video belongs to an episode of the program Red Table Talk, where the marriage appears, as well as one of their daughters, Willow and the mother of the actress, Adrienne Banfield. In that interview, the actors talked about the beginning of their marriage:

I was under a lot of pressure, being a young actress and being pregnant. She didn’t know what to do, but the only thing she knew was that I never wanted to be married” Jada Pinkett Smith

In addition, she pointed out that the decision to marry upset her deeply, since she did not have many alternatives to choose from.

While the mother of the actress recorded: “the wedding was awful… Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant. When she was sick she was uncooperative.”

Miley Cyrus’ parents near divorce for the third time

“I went crying down the fucking hallway. I cried all the way. I spent the whole night crying because I knew my life was never going to be the same,” Pinkett added, recalling that during those days she had continued to cry because her parents forced her to get married.

Jada’s mother explained that for her the marriage had been the right thing to do because of her daughter’s pregnancy, but pointed out that I had no idea things were going to get complicated. over the years and that his intention was not the prolonged suffering of the actress.

Recently, in a recent interview with U.S. Weekly, Jada Pinkett questioned her husband’s assault on Chris Rock and pointed out that the moment it was an embarrassing and exaggerated. Also, what put them in the middle of the social media scandal:

“I never said I needed protection, it was given in the fire of action and he was the one who exaggerated. I didn’t do it and I wouldn’t do it in any way,” Pinkett pointed out. Although she warned that she is not upset with her husband even though she does not approve of her reaction.