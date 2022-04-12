Entertainment

Jada Pinkett stirs up the scandal: “They forced me to marry Will Smith”

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett were married on December 31, 1997.
AP

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ turns 20: Is the movie problematic?

2 mins ago

José Manuel Figueroa sends a message to Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau about their relationship

12 mins ago

Roger Federer shared ‘set’ with American actress Anne Hathaway | sports curiosities

14 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo will push until Euro 2024

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button