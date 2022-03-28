Jada Pinkett’s baldness: why Will Smith was furious with Chris Rock’s joke

Jada Pinkett suffers from alopecia, so she has resorted to cutting a rapture (Photo: Instagram)

An uncomfortable and disconcerting moment was experienced at the awards ceremony oscar number 94when in full presentation of one of the categories, Will Smith stormed the stage in a rage.

Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when made an unfortunate joke that caused the actor’s anger and American producer.

Comedian joked telling Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to G.I. Jane, making an obvious reference to his wife’s bald head. Then Smith got up from his seat, walked over to Rock and slapped him. After sitting back down, Smith yelled at Rock: “Get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”, visibly angry.

Will Smith hits Chris Rock

The comparison of Demi Moore’s shaved-haired character in the 1997 film G.I. Jane He alluded to alopecia, the condition that Jada Pinkett has been dealing with for some time.

And it is that Will Smith’s wife has been wearing short hair for several years, a very cool cut that has become her hallmark. However, in December 2021 the actress went further and he completely shaved his headbut behind this look There is a compelling reason that the same actress uncovered on her social networks.

“I’m going to cut everything down to my scalp so no one thinks I’ve had brain surgery or something,” Jada Pinkett Smith begins in her Instagram video showing off her style. “This alopecia and I will be friends… period!”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“I’ve been battling alopecia and all of a sudden one day, look at this line here. Watch this. It appeared like this and it’s going to be a little hard to hide. So I thought I’d share it so they wouldn’t ask questions, ”the actress continued as she caressed her completely shaved head.

Previously, in 2018, Jada had spoken about her baldness. It was at his show Red Table Talk where he narrated how he began to lose his hair. “It’s not easy to deal with,” she said. “I am struggling with hair loss issues. One day I was in the shower and all of a sudden I found that I had handfuls of hair in my hands.”, he recalled.

Jada remembered that moment as the worst of her life in which she literally stood shaking: “I thought… ‘God, I’m going bald.’”

It was in this way that the 50-year-old actress spoke directly about her condition, which other personalities have already revealed. In 2016 it emerged that Keira Knightley had been suffering from alopecia for five years, forcing her to wear wigs. For her part, Naomi Campbell has also suffered hair loss from the abuse of using extensions.

*Developing information