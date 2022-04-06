Jada Pinkett’s lover negotiates to write a revealing book

Mexico City- Will Smith could face more public humiliation, as according to media reports, Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover, August Alsina, is negotiating a deal to write a book about his extramarital affair with the actress.

The Girls Trip star, 50, admitted a couple of years ago that she slept with the 29-year-old musician while she was married to her husband Will, who has been making global headlines in recent days due to the slap in the face. hit comedian Chris Rock at the last Oscars.

At the time, she called their affair a “brief entanglement,” which resulted in endless memes on social media. Now, according to The Sun, August is about to sign a book deal where she will talk about everything from his career to her affair with Jada.

“August is preparing to sign a big-money book deal detailing his romantic relationships with Jada,” an anonymous source told the outlet.

“He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied. August will go into detail about his time with Jada and also talk about how he spent his time living in houses owned by Will when he was away. filming”.

The “Let Me Hit That” singer is said to want to detail what it was like dealing with the “aftermath” of Jada’s public admission. The publication says that “several publishers are interested in his story.”

In 2020, Will detailed how he and Jada made the decision to separate because they thought their marriage was on the brink, shortly before she got involved with August, a friend of their children.

Jada explained on her Red Table Talk show, and in front of her husband, how being with August made her feel and explained that he gave her “joy.” The entanglement between the two, according to the actress, lasted four and a half years. The two met through their son Jaden.