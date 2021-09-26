Jada, Will Smith’s wife, talks about her past between alcohol and drugs

Jada Pinkett Smith it hit rock bottom in the 1990s when, due to a cocktail of drugs, she lost consciousness. The event took place during the filming of The Nutty Professor, 1996 film starring Eddy Murphy.

“Drinking red wine was like drinking water to me,” Jada admits to her daughter Willow and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “I used to drink a lot even in high school, and when I got here (in Los Angeles) I was mixing. So ecstasy, alcohol, marjiuana. Let me tell you, I was having a great time! “. These are the shocking words spoken by Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith’s wife continues: “I thought, ‘If I take ecstasy, weed and alcohol at the same time, I get high faster and it lasts longer.’ But the drugs the current 49-year-old relied on for fun weren’t always of quality. “I once went to work high and had bad ecstasy. I passed out and told everyone that it was certainly due to an expired drug I had taken. ” Jada Pinkett Smith then concluded by saying that “That was the last time”.

Jada Pinkett Smith: a past of alcohol, ecstasy and marijuana

Reflecting on her old habits, Jada confessed to being “happy” with her daughter, who consumes “only” marjiuana at the age of twenty. “I’m glad you only do that, because when I was your age, I did everything,” concluded the star. In short, a stormy past that we hope for Jada Pinkett Smith does not fully influence the fate of the daughter.