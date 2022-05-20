Jade Picon and Larissa Manoela are exposed by ex-boyfriend João Guilherme. See what happened!

Larissa Manoela comments on rapprochement with João Guilherme

At the end of last year, Larissa Manoela ruled out a possible return with João Guilherme. They were together for 14 months. The subject came up again after a follower asked if the actress would “vote” to date the influencer.

In addition to making fun of the typo, Larissa replied: “As far as I know, the vote is individual and secret. So no. It wouldn’t be possible.” The singer is single after an affair with André Luiz Frambach.

João Guilherme evaluates possible return with Larissa Manoela

Recently, João Guilherme participated in PodCats, presented by Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures. At the time, the artist declared that he also finds it difficult to reconcile him and Larissa Manoela.

In August of last year, the ex-couple was seen at the same Halloween party in Rio de Janeiro and they also shared follows on Instagram after five years without contact. Fans of “Jolari” went wild on social media.

“People love to create fanfics. We have friends in common, we’re single, we talked about good things at the party, which was really good, but they took pictures so that any blonde head would say it was me!”, he explained.

João denied an alleged hookup or kiss at the event, in addition to delivering that the reason they returned to talk to each other was Larissa’s meme comparing their breakup with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s that went viral again. “Kissing an ex, for me, makes me want to get back together, you know? It doesn’t work,” he declared.