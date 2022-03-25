Jaden Smith calls out his father, Will Smith, on social media

Apparently the race Jaden Smith He is taking off, among rumors that place him as the protagonist of a movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Remembered for his new version of Karate Kid (2010) with Jackie Chan, the actor dared to give his father some advice, Will Smith about how life should be taken.

Will Smith He uploaded a video to Instagram: “How can mirrors be real if our eyes are not real?” The actor titled the clip in which he made a set of mirrors with a montage. A question that invited his followers to reflect in a creative way.

The publication exceeded one and a half million “likes” and more than 11 thousand comments, among which the reaction of jaden, who wrote: “Dad, you need to relax”, a comment that I accompany with an emoji with his hand on his face. Will likely took the message humorously, but has not responded publicly.

This is how Jaden Smith reacted to his dad’s video.

Photo: Instagram

So much jaden like Will they are quite active in their social networks and usually interact always with the sense of humor that characterizes them both.

At the moment, Will Smith’sHe is in full promotion of his book, which continues to give a lot to talk about, since it tells his life and part of his family’s with great crudeness and sincerity.

Check out the video Jaden Smith reacted to:

