Jaden Smith contacted for the role of Miles Morales? Here is the actor’s answer

Over the past few days some rumors have begun to spread that they would like to insist Jaden Smith at the center of negotiations for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rumors speak of Will Smith’s son as a potential interpreter of the character of Miles Morales, who already appeared in animated form in Spider-Man: A new universe.

How to ride the idea of ​​these rumors or maybe to skillfully make fun of them, Jaden Smith himself posted a selfie on his social channels that portrays him wearing the Spider-Man mask by Tobey Maguire and the following caption: “While I try to swing a little”. The rumor was launched, as often happens lately, by the scooper My Time To Shine Hello on Twitter, who wrote: “Marvel spoke to Jaden Smith but I have no clue as to the roleHowever, fans quickly made the connection with Miles Morales. Who knows, maybe Morales could make his live-action debut in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland.

Holland has announced more SpiderMan sequels to come. These are his words: “Guys, Spider-Man: No Way Home has received three Golden Tomatoes, so I just wanted to say a huge thank you on everyone’s behalf from Sony and Marvel. Thanks to the critics and fans who have shown so much love, respect and support for our films. It means everything to us and hopefully we can carry them on for a long time: making these films again and again and again. But thank you, thank you, thank you. See you soon“. Three “anchor” and three “thank you”: which correspond exactly to a new trilogy in the MCU? We’ll see, but the conditions are really good and they can only improve.

In the meantime, you can retrieve the first trailer for SpiderMan Across the Universe Part 1, the first part of the sequel to Spider-Man: A new universe arriving in October 2022.