Jael Bestué, a brilliant champion who studies medicine and has a future in music

And we keep running, because we are now telling you the case of Jael Bestuechampion of Spain 200 meters and the under 18 world. This brilliant athlete is also studying medicine and has a promising career ahead of her as a singer.

Jael Bestué is one of the fastest women in the world. She has been champion of Spain in the 200 meter dash and recently achieved one of her greatest dreams to be in the Olympic Games. “Within me in the end there was always the goal of the Games and of all the achievements that I have achieved“, Explain.

In addition to being the present and future of Spanish athletics, this athlete has other passions: studies medicine at the Barcelona Clinic. And also music, where he could have a great career. “I like very much, I carry the music a little insideis something that also accompanies me”, he affirms.

Surely music helped him in difficult moments. A hip injury was about to separate her from the tokyo games: “There were days when I didn’t advance, I couldn’t train and I said ‘I can’t compete like this'”.

But he did it and although he did not go to the semifinals he beat his personal brand. “I’m very happy with my personal best, but I was very close to the semis and that’s a thorn that I hope I can get rid of in the future.”

In paris 2024 he will have another opportunity, where he would like to be if his injury allows it. May he fight for his dreams and may the music be with him.