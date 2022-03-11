Jaén will implement Medicine despite the economic rector

The rector of the University of Jaén, Juan Gómez.

The University of Jaén will continue with the project to implement the Medicine Degree in the province. The new degree, whose start is scheduled for the next academic year 2022-2023, would continue its course despite the “reduction of more than one eight percent in the budget academic.

As highlighted by the rector of the University of Jaén, John Gomezthe new financing model presented by the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities of Andalusia would fully affect the accounts of the academic institution, which would lead it to economic adjustments in various areas.

In this way, the cuts in Andalusian university funding have put the Jaén institution on alert. Thus, from some platforms of the province they have pointed out how the lack of budget could fully affect the implementation of the Degree in Medicine, for which the University of Jaén must strengthen their teaching staff and adapt academic infrastructures.

For all these reasons, Gómez stressed that “we need a financing model that helps us to improve, to be more efficient and more competitive” requesting the necessary changes in the Andalusian Government’s proposal. In protest against this model, Juan Gómez has resigned from office President of the Association of Public Universities of Andalusia.

Ordering of the teachings

From the Junta de Andalucía, the councilor for the Universities area, Roger Velascohas raised the need for a new decree for the organization of university education, which may see the light “after approval by the Ministry of Universities of the corresponding Royal Decree in which it must be framed”.

This decree would be aimed at regulate the different qualificationsensuring the implementation support of Medicine degrees at the universities of Almería and Jaén.

In this sense, Velasco underlined in his last appearance before the Andalusian Parliament the support of the Junta to the promotion of both degrees “in response to a demand raised by both provinces for years.” A position to which he added the “confidence” of the Ministry so that both degrees can be materialized, after their inclusion in the Degrees Decree, for the next academic year 2022-2023.