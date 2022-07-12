“Jagged Little Pill”: the album that changed everything for Alanis Morissette

Until the mid-1990s, women who were successful in the music industry were mostly performers, big voices like Celine Dion or Whitney Houston. Then, a certain Alanis Morissette launched the “album”.

• Read also: Festival d’été de Québec: historical show for rapper Loud

• Read also: Fainting during shows: too few water refill stations at the FEQ

• Read also: [EN IMAGES] FEQ: Three Days Grace Kings and Masters at Parc de la Francophonie

• Read also: [VIDÉOS] FEQ: (re)live the madness Luke Combs and Maroon 5 on the Plains

It was June 1995. Grunge, a social and musical phenomenon of the beginning of the decade, was on the downward slope following the death of Kurt Cobain a year earlier. In Quebec, the Nordiques had just pushed into Colorado and the United States was in shock at the attack that killed 168 people in Oklahoma.

If you were looking for a reason to be angry, the options were many.

This was the case of singer Alanis Morissette. She had a lot on her heart. Toxic relationships, domestic violence, the place of women in religion, she transformed her anger into a dozen songs (Ironic, Hand In My Pocket, You Learn, You Oughta Know) that formed the now classic Jagged Little Pill.

From pop singer without stature, the one we will see again in Quebec this week, after ten years of absence, has become overnight an icon of alternative rock and a proud spokesperson for the feminist movement.

Heiresses

Twenty-seven years later, it’s no exaggeration to say that the Canadian singer-songwriter’s third album changed the image of rock forever. Jagged Little Pill paved the way for the emergence of several female artists who dreamed of earning a living by singing their own compositions.

Avril Lavigne, P!nk, Fiona Apple or, more recently, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are all heiresses, admitted or not, of Alanis Morissette.

At the time, she recalled in a text she published in the magazine The Fashion Spot a few years ago, it was far from won. On radio, few female songwriters could carve out a place in the regular rotation.

“When Jagged Little Pill was started, people from the record company were calling the radio stations to ask if they would play You Oughta Know. For a while, they replied, “We’re already touring two female artists. We’re playing Tori Amos and Sinead O’Connor, so we’ve had enough.”

At the Bell Center in Montreal, this evening, and on the Plains of Abraham, Friday, on the occasion of the Festival d’été de Québec, this will be an opportunity to acclaim one of the most inspiring rock artists of her generation.

Alanis Morissette is at the heart of a tour that should have coincided with the 25e birthday Jagged Little Pillin 2020, but which has been postponed due to COVID-19.

For those nostalgic for the alternative rock scene of the 1990s, it will be Christmas in July since the group Garbage, led by Shirley Manson, will be there, which will surely have nothing ironic about it.

ALANIS MORISSETTE

48 years old.

Originally from Ottawa.

Over 75 million albums sold.

7 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Jagged Little Pillin 1996.

Played himself on TV in episodes of a few series, including Sex and the City, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Served as an adviser to Adam Levine’s team on the show The Voicein 2012.

Alanis Morissette has launched a new album, The Storm Before the CalmJune 17.