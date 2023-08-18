Jaguar class action claims automaker sold electric cars with fire-risk batteries

Top Class Action’s website and social media posts use affiliate links. If you make a purchase using such links, we may earn a commission, but this will not be charged to you at any additional cost. Please review our affiliate link disclosure for more information.

Overview of the Jaguar class action lawsuit:

Queen: Plaintiff Sharon Joyce filed a class action lawsuit against Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC.

Why: The automaker allegedly sold Jaguar electric vehicles it knew contained faulty Jaguar batteries that could pose a fire risk.

Where: The Jaguar class action lawsuit was filed in New Jersey federal court.

Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC is facing a class action lawsuit alleging it sold Jaguar electric vehicles with defective batteries that pose a potential fire hazard.

Plaintiff Sharon Joyce states that she purchased a new 2020 Jaguar I-Pace vehicle in July 2019. The vehicle reportedly had 26 miles on the odometer at the time of purchase.

They claim that the vehicle had several flaws, one of which included the electric vehicle’s low range, for which Jaguar reportedly offered no repairs. According to the Jaguar class action lawsuit, the automaker knew about the Jaguar battery defect when selling the vehicle but failed to disclose it to consumers.

Joyce alleges that as soon as Jaguar learned more about the defect, it offered to make purported improvements and adjustments. Some of the purported improvements included software enhancements to provide 12 additional miles of range, and replacing the battery in a low charge state.

Plaintiff says he suffered multiple problems related to Jaguar battery malfunction

In February 2021, Joyce says she experienced a high voltage battery failure that prevented her vehicle from starting. He required a tow to a Jaguar facility for repairs, and several software upgrades were performed on his vehicle.

In April 2023, Joyce reportedly experienced another high voltage battery failure, leaving her “stranded in the middle of the road”. The Jaguar was taken to an authorized facility, which informed them that the vehicle had been repaired.

In July 2023, Jaguar reportedly informed them about a safety recall of their vehicle because of concerns that high-voltage Jaguar batteries could overheat, increasing the risk of fire and injury. The purported fixes include a software update to better warn about potential overheating and limit battery charging capacity to 75%. Joyce says Jaguar has also asked vehicle owners to park their vehicles outside and charge.

Joyce claims the automaker knew about the Jaguar battery defect prior to sale based on testing, internal sources and consumer complaints, including from drivers who brought their Jaguar electric vehicles in for inspection and repair. Were.

Jaguar reportedly received the first report of a battery fire in June 2019, and seven more reports of battery fires by May 2023.

Class action says automaker continued to sell Jaguar electric vehicles despite knowing about dangerous flaw

The Jaguar class action lawsuit states that instead of informing consumers about the potentially dangerous and defective Jaguar batteries, the automaker “continued marketing to potential class members to purchase class vehicles.”

Joyce claims Jaguar has “failed to correct the defect to date.”

She filed the Jaguar class action lawsuit on behalf of herself and others in California who owned or leased 2019-2024 Jaguar I-Pace vehicles.

The Jaguar Battery class action claims violations of the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act, the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, the California Unfair Trade Practices Act, and the Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealings.

Earlier this year, Land Rover Range Rover to be recalled Due to faulty seat welds.

Do you have one of the recalled Jaguar Electric vehicles? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Joyce is represented by Robert A. Stone of Stone & Magnanini LLP. carried out by Magnanini; Richard M. Wirtz, Daniel Z. Inscore and Alana L. Wirtz of Wirtz Law APC. Melgrain; and Mark O’Connor of O’Connor Law Group LLC.

Jaguar electric vehicle class action lawsuit so Sharon Joyce v. Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC, et al.Case No. 2:23-CV-04281-MEF-AME, in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.

