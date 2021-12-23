Jaguar E-Type: Diabolik returns to the wheel of the “black panther”!

The car of the most famous thief in the world is the beautiful Jaguar E-Type, star of the new Manetti Bros film now in the best cinemas

It was back in 1961 when what Enzo Ferrari called “the most beautiful car ever built“: Produced from 1961 to 1975 in 70 thousand copies, the Jaguar E-Type it marked an era in the automotive world and was unanimously considered one real work of art, so much so that it was also exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The “black panther” of the British brand, however, is also the Diabolik’s coach, a cartoon by the Giussani sisters which in these days has returned to the scene in the homonymous film by the Manetti Bros with Luca Marinelli as the protagonist.

The film, already available in the best cinemas throughout Italy, sees the beautiful Miriam Leone in the role of Eva Kant and Valerio Mastandrea in those of Inspector Ginko but also enjoys the official partnership with Jaguar Italia, who for the occasion wanted to celebrate the 60 years of the E-Type with a special commemorative series made in 12 copies at the headquarters in Coventry, England.

Call “E-Type 60 Collection“, is formed from six E-Type in Coupé bodywork And the same number with removable hood Duly restored by the Jaguar Classic in-house department to the original specifications of its era, including the exclusive colors Flat Out Gray and Drop Everything Green. The work has kept the aesthetic forms unchanged, at the same time updating the mechanics that re-proposes the 3.8-liter six-cylinder with 265 horsepower in a more “usable” form during daily use.

The changes have updated the ignition (electronic), the cooling system (with alloy radiator), the exhaust system (in stainless steel) and the gearbox, no longer with four gears but with five close ratios. In the passenger compartment, on the other hand, there is now the infotainment system with navigator and Bluetooth of the most recent models, with respect to which the E-Type it can be seen in all respects as the progenitor of the current range formed (among others) by F-Type and from I-Pace.

To emphasize this splendid car’s connection with its peers, the British manufacturer has also produced a short film shared with thehashtag #Jaguarevolution, shot directly on the set of the Manetti bros film and which we propose above. The story of the E-Type and the most famous thief in the world, on the other hand, is already the protagonist of one special photographic exhibition built inside the Chalet de l’Ange in Courmayeur.