Jaguar I-Pace, the new variant of the electric SUV even more exclusive

Jaguar Land Rover is moving, together with many other realities today, towards an increasingly ethical and sustainable smart mobility. And this is how the new I-Pace was born: starting from a blank sheet, the company wanted to go beyond the classic design schemes, so as to be able to create the first and best vehicle in its category.

The brand intends to offer to the most demanding customers an unprecedented mix of distinctive design, exclusivity, agility and refined performance, also ensuring maximum usability in daily use. The Jaguar I-Pace is a globally successful car that has won 88 automotive awards around the world, including the triple accolade in 2019 of World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car.

That’s not all, it’s also the forerunner of the Jaguars of tomorrow. Starting in 2025, the House has in fact decided to totally renewin the direction of electrification, with a portfolio of fascinating products characterized by an engaging design and pioneering and next generation technologies.

Alexa, great news aboard I-Pace

I-Pace is one of the most desirable and aspirational cars on the market today and will be the Jaguar’s first vehicle to be equipped with the Amazon Alexa voice control. A seamlessly integrated new feature that will bring the familiar Alexa convenience to the interior of the SUV, and will offer natural voice interaction with certain features of the Pivi Pro system, including navigation, media playback, phone calls and integration with compatible smart devices. After launching on the I-Pace, all new Jaguar models will be equipped with Alexa.

Current owners of I-Pace with Pivi Pro models are among the 55,000 Jaguar customers who will be offered the option of having Alexa in their car. They will receive a notification message on the vehicle’s touchscreen, through which they can perform the SOTA (Software Over The Air) update.

The experience aboard the I-Pace

Thanks to Alexa, traveling with I-Pace becomes even more intriguing and the management of everyday activities will be even easier. The customer will benefit from even higher levels of connection, which will make his I-Pace a pleasant and relaxing space to live.

Alexa’s voice experience will be very intuitive and simple, customers will be able to manage the most used functions without taking their hands off the wheel and their eyes off the road. Alexa will also give the ability to manage some compatible home features, such as heating and lighting. But that’s not all, because the House also offers a wide range of smart technologies able to make journeys on board simpler and more enjoyable. The Smartphone Pack with wireless Apple CarPlay is available as standard, as is the wireless Android Auto.

Thanks to the Preferred Charging Period of I-Pace it is also possible to set a personal start and end period of recharge, so that the customer can benefit from the reduced energy tariff scheduled at certain times.

The new Premium Black Pack

Customers who wish to implement the award-winning design of their stunning I-Pace can also choose the new Premium Black Pack, which gives an even more impactful and handsome exterior to the car. A brand new package, which includes a Gloss Black finish for the grille, for the grille surround, for the edges of the side windows, for the rear-view mirror caps and for the rear badges. In addition, the 22-inch double-spoke “Style 5056” wheels with Gloss Black finish, a rear spoiler and air suspension are also part of the equipment.

For the first time, I-Pace will also be available in the Ostuni White color, a very fascinating variant that becomes part of the current color range, consisting of pastel, metallic and premium metallics.