Jaguar Land Rover Italy, new corporate structure 2022: appointments, reorganization

The top management of Jaguar Land Rover Italy, driven by Marco Santucci, new managing director and president of the Italian branch of the British automotive group, has renewed itself, with the new team operational from 1 January 2022.

Aiming to lead the company into modern luxury and to better face the mobility transition process, the new management team of Jaguar Land Rover Italia is made up of new appointments which are added to several confirmations of the top team.

News and confirmations

Caterina Galgano, who joined Jaguar Land Rover Italy on 1 December, is the new Chief Financial Officer, taking over from Federico Palumbieri, who has moved to the European headquarters of Jaguar Land Rover in the role of European Finance Director.

At the head of the Marketing and PR division, to which the Product, Communication, PR, Events and Retail Marketing departments report, it is confirmed Fabio Romano.

Andrea Mancini, Chief Sales Officer former Sales Director of Jaguar Land Rover Italy, assumes responsibility for the entire commercial structure which includes the Sales Planning, Fleet, Used, Financial Services departments, as well as driving innovation in the shopping experience.

Arturo Frixa, Chief Customer Service Officer confirms himself as head of the After Sales division with responsibility for the customer service, technical, spare parts management and customer care commercial structure.

Paolo Daniele, Chief Network Operations Officer who, after a consolidated experience in the commercial field, assumes responsibility for the Network Development and Training division, a key function in a phase of great evolution of the Sales Network.

Complete the front row team Maria Cristina Pagliuca, HR Director, owner of the Human Resources division.

The words of the CEO

Marco Santucci, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover Italy said: “I am proud of this team which, by focusing on identifying and developing the leaders of the future, will bring both of our brands into the world of Modern Luxury. This team will lead us to offer personalized experiences for an increasingly demanding customer and with an ever-increasing attention to social impact. And only the chorality of a great, agile, fast team, ready to transform challenges into new opportunities, will make the difference “.