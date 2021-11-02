Jaguar Land Rover, record third quarter losses – Auto World

Jaguar Land Rover gets to grips with the crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors. A problem that has created quite a few defections to the British group: in the third quarter of the year, in fact, the company recorded a record loss of 302 million pounds. Overall sales by the Jaguar and Land Rover brands stopped at 92,700 cars, down from 114,000 in the same period last year. This also led to a drop in revenues, down by about 3.9 billion pounds.

As mentioned, the six-figure loss of the third quarter of 2021 was much higher than that recorded in the previous quarter, when it stopped at 110 million pounds. Rather negative data therefore, the responsibility of which was attributed by Jaguar Land Rover itself to the crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors. The production cuts were in fact not indifferent in this period: the British group managed to deliver to its dealers just over 64,000 cars in the third quarter of the year, with stocks that are at historic lows. This problem is also reflected in deliveries to customers: orders not yet completed by the group have reached 125.0o0, the hope is that in the next few months the situation will also return to normal from this point of view.

A rather unlikely scenario, however: Jaguar Land Rover itself is convinced that the microchip crisis will only begin to fade from the second half of next year, which means that the difficulties for the entire global automotive sector will persist for a long time to come. To overcome this problem, the British group has made it known that it is already mobilizing to increase its future visibility and to increase the control capacity on the semiconductor supply chain. The only positive note of the quarter just ended concerns Land Rover Defender: it is in fact the only model that has witnessed an exponential growth in deliveries, equal to 70.4%.