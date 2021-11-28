Jaguar XJ-C, the mighty restomod from Carlex Design

There XJ-C is one of the models Jaguar rarer. 10,426 examples of the elegant coupé came out of the British Conventry plant over the three years of production, from 1975 to 1977.

Now, however, the elegant two-door of the English brand has been reinterpreted by the Polish specialists of Carlex Design with a restomod which updates its aesthetics, maintaining that classic charm that characterized the original XJ-C, but with the addition of a lot of nastiness under the hood, a bit like what happened to the Volvo P1800 Cyan.

Classic with a modern style

At the front, the angles have been reduced and the chrome plating less noticeable, and the bumpers are significantly thinner than the XJ-C of the 70s: in addition, the grille has a vertical slat design unlike the classic lattice shape. As for the optical groups, the lines have not been changed, but now feature a modern lighting system with LED technology.

Moving on to the sides you can see the chrome strip that runs the entire length of the car above the rounded fenders that house large rims and tires. Visually the Carlex XJ-C appears much lower in comparison to the original Jaguar model and it is likely that the Polish tuner intervened with a new trim, lower from the ground.

“Hand-aged” leather

The interiors have also been redesigned with a series of classic elements reinterpreted in a modern way: for example, the instrument panel and air conditioning are no longer analog, but adopt a digital interface.

As for the upholstery, Carlex specifies that the leather has been “aged by hand” to give it a classic look, also the door panels and the center console have an updated design, as well as new seats, a brand new trunk and a rear rollar.

It is now much more powerful

Under the hood you will not find the straight six or the V12 by Jaguar, but a V8 engine whose origin is not specified. The powertrain allows the car to develop a power of 406 hp, significantly higher than the V12 unit of the XJ-C of the time which stopped at 262 hp.

It may not be appreciated by the purists of the English brand, but it is interesting to see a relatively rare model being re-updated with modern shapes and technologies as in the case of this restomod by Carlex Design.