Jaguar XJS 1975-1996: coupe; history; versions; market

In the first half of the 70s, when the need to replace the legendary one became looming E-Type, step now necessary to continue to compete on an equal footing with other sports cars on the market, in Jaguar they were faced with a problem that is not easy to solve.

The need to create the heir of such a very successful model came precisely in the years when the world was struggling to emerge from a major oil crisis and the Coventry company itself faced the delicate transition under the new ownership of British Leyland.

The first series

The efforts of technicians and designers, led for the last time by Malcolm Sawyer (disappeared shortly before the launch of the model), they materialized in the XJ-S, which debuted in front of the general public on 10 September 1975 at the Frankfurt Motor Show while its arrival on the market took place the following year.

The large coupe, 4.75 meters long and 1.80 wide, was impressive but not without class for the tastes of the period, even if it undoubtedly had a very different style from that of the E-Type, presented almost 15 years earlier. , which vaguely recalled in the proportions, in the long bonnet and in the compact and collected tail.

From the legendary progenitor, the XJ-S, however, inherited the V12 engine from 5.3 liters, which reproposed updated with electronic injection and credited with a power of 288 hp and a torque of 400 Nm. This could be combined with a 4-speed manual gearbox or a 3-speed automatic that later it would become standard.

Thanks to these numbers, the XJ-S was able to shoot from 0 to 100 km / h in just under 7 seconds and to reach a top speed of 245 km / h, highly respectable performances that nevertheless still classified the model among the touring cars rather than among the real sports cars.

Warm welcome

The first series of the Jaguar XJ-S remained on the market until 1980 but failed to repeat the success of its illustrious ancestor. The reception from the public was rather cold, both for the modern appearance but not as iconic as that of the E-Type and for the performance.

Numbers aside, and despite the fact that the manufacturer advertised the XJ-S as a pure sports car capable of competing even with the contemporary Ferrari, even driving has never thrilled purists. Furthermore, the V12 was particularly thirsty for petrol, a characteristic very little in line with the energy problems still very much felt in the period.

The second series

To try to correct the shot, in 1981 the updated version of the XJ-S was presented, characterized by a renewed V12, always 5.3, with 300 HP, more powerful and more efficient than the previous one. The aesthetics have also been slightly revised, with the introduction of new bumpers with chromed profiles and, above all, new wooden inserts inside the passenger compartment, an element that the brand’s most loyal customers had blamed when , on the first XJ-S, they had found brushed aluminum in place of their beloved root.

The real revolution came in 1983, when the “basic” variant with 6-cylinder in-line engine of the legendary XK Series was launched, in this case a 3.6 with 225 HP for 330 Nm of torque combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox. , which granted a 0-100 km / h in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 220 km / h. In addition, in the same period, the first “open-top” variant of the XJ-S arrived: initially it was a sort of “license plate” with a fixed frame and sliding top, baptized XJ-SC which, in 1988, was followed by the real one XJ-S Convertible with electrically foldable canvas roof.

The third series

The last chapter in the history of the Jaguar XJS (from this moment written without the hyphen) opened in 1991, with the British brand already in the hands of Ford. In addition to some further small aesthetic changes, especially in the rear, the innovations still concerned the engines, with the 12-cylinder brought to 6 liters of displacement for 308 hp and the 6-cylinder in turn raised to 4 liters and 244 hp.

Furthermore, for the first time, scheme a was abandoned De Dion bridge with inboard brakes (ie positioned immediately at the exit of the differential) for the rear axle, switched to a more traditional scheme with the brakes mounted on the wheel hubs. The XJS finally left the scene on April 4, 1996 after being produced in 115,413 units that have long been snubbed even by collectors.

Today, however, as well as the various series of the XJ sedans from which it derives, the XJ-S is going through an interesting revaluation phase on the classic car market, which involves not only the V12 models but also the 6-cylinder ones. The specimens in good condition are currently valued between 16,000 and 22,000 euros and up to 26,000 for the more valuable variants such as convertibles, from 24,000 to 33,000 for those in perfect condition. Quotations destined to grow further with the rekindling of collecting interest.

Even racing

If the commercial history of the XJS was not a great success, the same cannot be said of the sports one. The British coupe began its racing career in 1977 in the United States, when a model was entered into the Trans Am Championship winning the drivers ‘title with Bob Tullius, while the following year he also won the constructors’ title.

In 1982, at the push of Tom Walkinshaw, an XJS was entered in the European Touring Car Championship. The car in question was powered by the V12 engine brought to ben 400 hp and it came close to the title both in the year of its debut and in 1983, while in 1984, thanks also to the adoption of a still updated version of the engine, this time developed by Cosworth, the XJS finally put its seal on the championship.