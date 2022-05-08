Jaguares vs Medellín reactions of players and journalists on the conduct of Dimayor and Jaguares | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

On Saturday, the last game that was scheduled to be played did not have the leading role of Deportivo Independiente Medellín at the Jaraguay Stadium, due to the refusal to travel for obvious reasons. Well, it is about reaching a city completely militarized by the situation that the Colombian coast is experiencing, and that Córdoba is no exception.

The city of Montería is going through a difficult moment in which public order is taking a leading role due to the armed strike caused by the group known as the Clan del Golfo. The department of Cordoba is one of the regions most affected by these events.

Medellín refused to travel for more than obvious reasons, since it is about protecting the professionals and the technical staff of the club against a possible event that could arise with the occasion of what is happening in Montería. However, apparently Dimayor is unable to understand that the city is under military control because of this armed strike.

Refusing to reschedule the meeting, Dimayor ignored the two postponement proposals made by the president of Deportivo Independiente Medellín. Likewise, the behavior of Jaguares de Córdoba was also to deny the possibility of changing the date of the game’s programming.

This behavior of Jaguares caused a stir in the Colombian Professional Soccer players, as well as the denials of Dimayor. Some footballers made their concept known and spread it through their social networks, especially on Twitter.

In these complaints they asked about their role as soccer players, the thought that the highest body of Colombian soccer has towards them regarding the non-protection of the personal integrity of the athletes and the little empathy on the part of their rival to accompany the measure of postponement.

One of them was Sebastián Viera, who simply published the image of Jaguares de Córdoba on the field of play and with a blunt, ‘Everything has a limit!’, He made his position more than clear that says that as professionals and colleagues they have to help each other and understand the situation that is being experienced in the city.

Apart from Sebastián Viera, Fernando Uribe questioned the role of the soccer player based on how Dimayor sees them. ‘That’s what we are, that’s how they treat us, like slaves. Unpresentable. That’s why young people, don’t be afraid to make economic decisions, because the game will want to manipulate us, while others earn money at the expense of what we generate, making us believe that we should do it “for the love of art.” A dart more than notorious against the entity.

That’s what we are, that’s how they treat us, like slaves.

Unpresentable.

That’s why young people, {do not be afraid to make economic decisions, because the game will want to manipulate us, while others earn money at the expense of what we generate, making us believe that we must do it “for the love of art”} pic.twitter.com/hIE0x0tZbk – fernando uribe h (@FUribe20) May 8, 2022

Like Fernando Uribe, Pereira’s captain, Jhonny Vásquez also continued with Dimayor’s perspective on soccer players, ‘the question is how do soccer players see us in this country? As machines or people? In such a short time they are leaving Colombian football so badly off!!! And as players we lack a lot of unity or collegiality. We remember that we have family.’

The question is how they see us footballers in this country? Like machines or people? In such a short time they are leaving Colombian football in such a bad way!!! And as players we lack a lot of unity or association. We remember that we have family. 😞 pic.twitter.com/LuGAMKbIqv – jhonny vasquez (@vasquezjhonny25) May 8, 2022

Medellín players like Andrés Ricaurte and Felipe Pardo were clear. Ricaurte published a video of the military and commented, ‘if a city is militarized, the first thing he shows is that he has no guarantees.’ Pardo, for his part, questioned the opposing team that appeared at the Jaraguay Stadium, ‘incredible the colleagues we have… deplorable’, and tagged the official accounts of Medellín, Jaguares and the Colombian Football Federation.

Mauricio Molina also attacked Jaguares and Dimayor in their networks, ‘players, coaching staff and relatives of Medellín, simply frightened for their integrity and safety. What a lack of empathy that of Dimayor and Jaguares de Córdoba. A football game will never be more important than life!’