Jai Courtney alongside Chris Pratt in the Amazon series

Jai Courtney of The Suicide Squad will join the cast of the Amazon action series The Terminal List

Jai Courtney, which very soon we will see at the cinema in The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission by James Gunn, will join Chris Pratt on the Amazon television series The Terminal List. Courtney is no stranger to television roles, having started her career as an actor on Australian television before making her international debut in Spartacus: Blood and Sand. More recently he also appeared on the Netflix drama series Stateless.

As reported by Variety Courtney in the Amazon series will play Steve Horn, a ruthless billionaire who will come into conflict with former Navy SEAL played by Chris Pratt, James Reece. Based on the novel of the same name, The Terminal List is produced by Pratt and the book’s author, Jack Carr.

The series will follow the story of James Reece (Pratt) after his entire Navy SEAL platoon is ambushed on a secret mission. When Reece returns home to his family he will be blamed for the mission failure. New evidence will emerge against him and Reece will discover dark forces rowing against him, jeopardizing his life and that of his family.

This won’t be the first Amazon project for the Australian actor, as he just landed on the Prime Video streaming service Jolt, the action movie in which he stars opposite Kate Beckinsale. Jai Courtney also has experience in popular action franchises outside of DC, although the films weren’t well received by critics and audiences, he starred in both a sequel to Terminator that in Die Hard.

The shooting of The Terminal List have already started and the series is expected to arrive on Prime Video in 2022.

