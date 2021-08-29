Jai Courtney joins Chris Pratt in Amazon’s conspiracy thriller

The TV series is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr and will be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Amazon is putting together some of the hottest and hottest men on the screen for the adaptation of the Jack Carr novel The Terminal List. Jai Courtney, actor known as the Boomerang of Suicide Squad, landed a major recurring role in the conspiracy thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua, whose cast already includes Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) And Taylor Kitsch (True Detective).

The plot of The Terminal List and the role of Jai Courtney

Streaming soon on Prime Video, The Terminal List tells the story of James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL whose entire platoon was ambushed during a high-risk covert mission. Returning home to his family with mixed memories of what happened and doubts about his guilt, Reece soon discovers that dark forces are acting against him, endangering not only his life but also the lives of those he loves.

Loading... Advertisements

Courtney will play billionaire Steven Horn, a key figure behind Capstone Industries, a huge international investment fund that has dipped its arms into everything from pharmaceuticals to fashion. But its main source of income is capitalizing on the latest military trends and innovations. Horn’s arrogance and influence are menacing in equal measure and will put him in Reece’s sights.

Also seen in Spartacus and in the most recent Jolt, Courtney joins the other cast members Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love), Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience), Patrick Schwarzenegger And JD Pardo (Mayans MC).

Check out Prime Video

