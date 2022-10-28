Entertainment

Jail for Neymar? Justice has decided!

The complaint against Neymar, his family and FC Barcelona, ​​​​in the trial of the transfer of the player from Santos, was finally withdrawn by the prosecution.

Relief for Neymar. The prosecution has decided to drop all charges in the trial which focused on the transfer of the Brazilian from Santos. This concerns the player, but also many intermediaries, such as his father and agent Neymar Sr, the two former presidents of FC Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and even the clubs concerned, Barça and Santos.

It was the DIS company that launched what the Spanish press called the “Neymar 2” affair.. This company, which then held 40% of the economic rights of the Santos prodigy, accused the two clubs, the player and his entourage of having artificially lowered the price of the transfer, by granting a significant signing bonus to the current player. of PSG.

Neymar faced two years in prison

“The 40 million is not a bribe, it’s a signing bonus. It may or may not be outrageous, but it is legal”estimated the prosecutor, Luis García Cantón, in the presentation of his final report and conclusions.

In this case, Neymar Jr personally risked two years in prison and a fine of 10 million euros. The one who risked the most was Sandro Rosell, for whom a five-year prison sentence had been requested.

