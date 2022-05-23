Jailyne Ojeda shows off her huge ‘peach’ with a daring video

The famous Mexican-American influencer, Jailyne Ojeda, surprised her millions of followers by sharing a “daring” video on social networks, where she shows off her pronounced curves in a tiny string swimsuit.

It was through her official Instagram account where the model posted the publication, marveling at her more than 14 million fans who follow her on said social network, who were full of praise for her unparalleled beauty.

Also read: Melanie Pavola shows off her “peach” in a tiny thread swimsuit (PHOTOS)

Jailyne’s reel has exceeded 100,000 likes and 1,400 comments within minutes of being uploaded to her account.

Jailyne Ojeda is one of the most relevant influencers on the internet, due to the millions of followers she has on her social networks, she has even been compared to celebrities such as Kim Kardashian or Jimena Sánchez.