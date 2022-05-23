Entertainment

Jailyne Ojeda shows off her huge ‘peach’ with a daring video

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

The famous Mexican-American influencer, Jailyne Ojeda, surprised her millions of followers by sharing a “daring” video on social networks, where she shows off her pronounced curves in a tiny string swimsuit.

It was through her official Instagram account where the model posted the publication, marveling at her more than 14 million fans who follow her on said social network, who were full of praise for her unparalleled beauty.

Also read: Melanie Pavola shows off her “peach” in a tiny thread swimsuit (PHOTOS)

Jailyne’s reel has exceeded 100,000 likes and 1,400 comments within minutes of being uploaded to her account.

Jailyne Ojeda is one of the most relevant influencers on the internet, due to the millions of followers she has on her social networks, she has even been compared to celebrities such as Kim Kardashian or Jimena Sánchez.

Follow us on

Daniel Gutiérrez is a critic who knows Mexican soccer and the main leagues in the world, with experience in sports writing. He is a faithful follower of Club América from Mexico. He studies Communication Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He is currently a collaborator on the Soy Fútbol portal.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Yiyo Sarante grows up at United Palace in New York

9 mins ago

What is the most popular series on Disney + Spain today

10 mins ago

Michelle Salas suffers a fall at the Cannes Film Festival

20 mins ago

Zoe Saldana quickens the pulse of Marco Perego in his car

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button