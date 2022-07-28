Jaime Camil reveals the challenges of bringing Vicente Fernández to life: an honor with a lot of responsibility | Corporate

It is no secret to anyone that The king It has been one of the greatest productions of Snail Television and its level of quality, in terms of cast, manufacturing, scripts and equipment in general, is of another level, like the same Jaime Camil highlighted it for caracoltv.com in an exclusive interview from the recordings in Mexico.

And as the great production that it is, this series has also meant a lot of pride for Jaimebut in turn an immense responsibility and a very big challenge.

Without a doubt, to interpret Vicente Fernandez It has been one of the biggest and most important challenges that have been presented to him in his career. Jaime Camil, as he himself has assured in previous interviews; So we’re talking about greatest idol of Mexico and a monumental exponent of ranchera music in the world. Therefore, the actor ‘talked’ with a lot of ownership of how it has been to give life to ‘The Charro of Huentitan’.

Yes ok it is not possible to be identical to Vicente FernándezCamil did put his best effort into making an artistic appreciation of this figure and assured that, as an actor, had certain licenses to appropriate this character; and, regarding this, he set the example of what he did Joaquin Phoenix with Johnny Cash, JLO with Selena Quintanilla and Rami Malek with Freddie Mercury.

The great challenge with Vicente is that, when you imagine someone doing Vicente, you generally transport yourself to parodies, caricatures, imitators; And so, as actors, we have to try to know his mannerisms, move like him, talk like him. […] It is important to make it human, the public connects with characters through the heart, through emotions, through real situations Jaime Camil.

Additionally, Jaime did not overlook one of the biggest challenges of this production and was to have had four actors giving life to Vicente Fernández at different stages of their life, since they had to look for a homogeneity among all interpretations.

We invite you to enjoy the full interview and discover all the details that Jaime Camil revealed for caracoltv.com!

More about Jaime Camil:

In addition to film and television, Jaime Camil is also a benchmark of musical theater in Latin America and the United States. In Mexico starred in works like ‘West Side Story’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘Peter Pan’ and ‘The Coming Deluge’. In the USA, he starred in the Broadway musical ‘The Mambo Kings’, participated as Billy Flynn in ‘Chicago’, the longest-running American musical on Broadway, and played Sam Carmichael in the iconic Hollywood Bowl production of ‘Mamma mia! !’.

His recent participation in the American series ‘Jane the Virgin’, ‘BROKE’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’, as well as in films such as ‘My boyfriend’s pills’ and ‘KIMI’ (alongside Zoë Kravitz and directed by Steven Soderbergh) have ratified him as one of the great Latin American stars in Hollywood.