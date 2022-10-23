Colombian businessman Jaime Gilinski, head of the Gilinski business group, participated this Friday in The Latin American Business Club, from Georgetown University, in Washington, where he talked about how to promote companies in Latin America. Before a full auditorium, attended by more than 500 people, Gilinski had the opportunity to talk about his long experience as an entrepreneur and expressed his confidence to “continue creating job opportunities in Colombia.”

“Despite the fact that we live in a more complex situation, we must continue dreaming. Colombia is a great country with many opportunities and I have the responsibility to continue creating more job opportunities,” said Gilinski, in the middle of the dialogue, moderated by Ricardo Ernst, executive director of the Latin American Leadership Program and co-director of the Research Program of Global Logistics.

Lecture by Jaime Gilinski at Georgetown University, in Washington – Photo: WEEK

Gilinski spoke, for example, about the digital bank Lulo Bank, the first digital bank in Colombia, and how it was able to create 400 quality job opportunities recently.

“We businessmen cannot not continue creating opportunities for more people,” said the renowned businessman.

Gilinski’s talk in Georgetown was co-presented in collaboration with Global Business Initiative Y Georgetown Americas Instituteand is part of the Conversations with Leaders series and the Leadership Program for Latin America.

*Gabriel Gilinski is a shareholder of SEMANA Publications