Jaime Gilinski would reach today about 38% of Grupo Sura and would achieve 3 of 7 board members

Today ends the third takeover bid for the Sura Group and the chess of the former Antioquia union could continue to change. If it completes its maximum objective of 6.5%, it would go from holding 31.6% to 38.1%, well above Grupo Argos, which has 27.6%; Grupo Nutresa, with 13%; of Cementos Argos, with 6% and other minority investors that represent 21.8%.

According to what the economist and stock market expert Andrés Moreno told the newspaper The Republic, “Gilinski is going to achieve his goal and is going to finish drying everything there is, collecting the unsatisfied offer that remained from the first and second takeover bids, added to those who did not sell hoping for a better price and are uncertain about the elections. At least it will add 5%”. If so, he would achieve 3 of 7 board members in the financial conglomerate. This would continue to change chess within the Sura Group, as it would have 2 proprietary members and 1 independent.

The economic performance of Grupo Sura has been quite regular. According to the consolidated financial statements, last year the holding company reflected a profit of COP 1,525 billion on equity of more than COP 31,265 billion. This means that the return on consolidated equity was just 4.88%. The figures in the individual financial statements are even more painful. According to 2021 figures from Grupo Sura, the net profit was COP 408.328 billion on equity of COP 24.747 billion pesos.

That is, a return on capital of 1.65%. Colombian public debt paper yields almost 10%, and inflation exceeds 8%. For all this, it is not surprising that the vast majority of minority shareholders who have been able to sell in takeover bids have done so. Maybe they got tired of having lost 75% of their dollar value in the 10 years prior to the OPAs.

* Gabriel Gilinski is a shareholder of SEMANA Publications