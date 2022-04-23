Jaime Lozano surrenders to Malagón’s performance

Necaxa took out three valuable units against Club Puebla that strengthened it in the playoff zone with 23 units in sixth position in the table. At a press conference, Jaime Lozano did not hesitate to praise the man of the match, we are talking about Luis Malagón.

Malagón, who had been called up by Martino for the friendly against Guatemala, but who was not loaned by Lozano himself, rescued his team from the tie, something that Jaime acknowledged, who made it clear that he has the quality to be called to the ‘Tri ‘.

“I saw him grow in the national team since he played for Morelia, until he was someone consolidated in his teams in the First Division. It had cost Malagón a little, he had had some good performances, but without a doubt, his performance today was spectacular”.

Likewise, Lozano indicated that the group has the ambition to achieve important things, a topic that was touched on in the locker room and that motivated the players. The Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020 added that he has very well established goals with the club and one of them was to get into the playoffs. It must be remembered that before his arrival the painting was not going through a good time.

“I think that if some results are combined, we will already be checking those two, we talked about it in the dressing room, I think we have to have ambition, clear objectives, this is our history”.